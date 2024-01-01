Wayne State University Ilitch MBA: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Wayne State University Ilitch MBA program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Wayne State University Ilitch MBA including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Wayne State University Ilitch MBA. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Wayne State University Ilitch MBA has a total enrollment of 159 full-time students. The reported tuition is $27,466.00 per year. The program is 60.0% male and 40.0% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Wayne State University Ilitch MBA are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is July.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Wayne State University Ilitch MBA?
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Wayne State University Ilitch MBA?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 2 years.
Out of the N/A applicants that were accepted to Wayne State University Ilitch MBA, 159 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a N/A% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Wayne State University Ilitch MBA.
Wayne State University Ilitch MBA reported an average GMAT score of 513.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.25. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Wayne State University Ilitch MBA
1
What is the Wayne State University Ilitch MBA acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Wayne State University Ilitch MBA is N/A%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Wayne State University Ilitch MBA?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Wayne State University Ilitch MBA is 513.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Wayne State University Ilitch MBA?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.25.
4
How can I get into Wayne State University Ilitch MBA?
To increase your chances of getting into Wayne State University Ilitch MBA, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.25, a GMAT score of false, and about N/A months of work experience.
