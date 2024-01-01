Willamette University Atkinson: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Willamette University Atkinson program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Willamette University Atkinson including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Willamette University Atkinson. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Willamette University Atkinson has a total enrollment of 100 full-time students. The reported tuition is $43,375.00 per year. The program is 68.0% male and 32.0% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Willamette University Atkinson are promising. 41.7% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 68.8% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $65,378.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is May 1.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Willamette University Atkinson?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 4 years.
Out of the 86 applicants that were accepted to Willamette University Atkinson, 100 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Willamette University Atkinson.
Willamette University Atkinson reported an average GMAT score of 514.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 152 and GRE Quantitative score of 150.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.11. Additionally, 12 students had prior work experience, with an average of 12 months of previous work experience - 1 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Willamette University Atkinson
1
What is the Willamette University Atkinson acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Willamette University Atkinson is 73.5%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Willamette University Atkinson?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Willamette University Atkinson is 514.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Willamette University Atkinson?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.11.
4
How can I get into Willamette University Atkinson?
To increase your chances of getting into Willamette University Atkinson, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.11, a GMAT score of false, and about 12 months of work experience.
