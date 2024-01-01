West Virginia University MBA: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the West Virginia University MBA program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to West Virginia University MBA including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into West Virginia University MBA. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
West Virginia University MBA has a total enrollment of 39 full-time students. The reported tuition is $52,677.00 per year. The program is 82.1% male and 17.9% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the West Virginia University MBA are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is March 1.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the West Virginia University MBA?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 5 years.
Out of the 64 applicants that were accepted to West Virginia University MBA, 39 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of West Virginia University MBA.
West Virginia University MBA reported an average GMAT score of 480.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 148 and GRE Quantitative score of 149.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.38. Additionally, 5 students had prior work experience, with an average of 100 months of previous work experience - 8 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about West Virginia University MBA
1
What is the West Virginia University MBA acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for West Virginia University MBA is 83.12%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for West Virginia University MBA?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at West Virginia University MBA is 480.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into West Virginia University MBA?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.38.
4
How can I get into West Virginia University MBA?
To increase your chances of getting into West Virginia University MBA, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.38, a GMAT score of false, and about 100 months of work experience.
