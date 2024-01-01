Western Kentucky University Ford: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Western Kentucky University Ford program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Western Kentucky University Ford including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Western Kentucky University Ford. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Western Kentucky University Ford has a total enrollment of 24 full-time students. The reported tuition is $17,919.00 per year. The program is 40.0% male and 60.0% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Western Kentucky University Ford are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is April 15.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Western Kentucky University Ford?
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Western Kentucky University Ford?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 1 year.
Out of the 34 applicants that were accepted to Western Kentucky University Ford, 24 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Western Kentucky University Ford.
Western Kentucky University Ford reported an average GMAT score of 480.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.82. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Western Kentucky University Ford
1
What is the Western Kentucky University Ford acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Western Kentucky University Ford is 45.33%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Western Kentucky University Ford?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Western Kentucky University Ford is 480.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Western Kentucky University Ford?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.82.
4
How can I get into Western Kentucky University Ford?
To increase your chances of getting into Western Kentucky University Ford, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.82, a GMAT score of false, and about N/A months of work experience.
MBA Programs
Check out Our Guides to these MBA Programs:
Popular ProgramsHarvard University MBA Stanford University MBA Columbia University MBA University of Pennsylvania Wharton New York University Stern Northwestern University Kellogg Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan University of Chicago Booth Yale University MBA Duke University Fuqua
Other ProgramsWestern Michigan University Haworth Western Washington University MBA West Texas A&M University MBA West Virginia University MBA Widener University MBA Willamette University Atkinson William & Mary MBA William Paterson University Cotsakos Winthrop University MBA Woodbury University MBA