Xavier University Williams: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Xavier University Williams program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Xavier University Williams including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Xavier University Williams. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Xavier University Williams has a total enrollment of 33 full-time students. The reported tuition is $839.00 per year. The program is 60.6% male and 39.4% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Xavier University Williams are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is August 1.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Xavier University Williams?
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Xavier University Williams?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 0 years.
Out of the 31 applicants that were accepted to Xavier University Williams, 33 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Xavier University Williams.
Xavier University Williams reported an average GMAT score of 466.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 147 and GRE Quantitative score of 149.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 2.96. Additionally, 8 students had prior work experience, with an average of 60 months of previous work experience - 5 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Xavier University Williams
1
What is the Xavier University Williams acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Xavier University Williams is 81.58%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Xavier University Williams?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Xavier University Williams is 466.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Xavier University Williams?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 2.96.
4
How can I get into Xavier University Williams?
To increase your chances of getting into Xavier University Williams, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 2.96, a GMAT score of false, and about 60 months of work experience.
MBA Programs
Check out Our Guides to these MBA Programs:
Popular ProgramsHarvard University MBA Stanford University MBA Columbia University MBA University of Pennsylvania Wharton New York University Stern Northwestern University Kellogg Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan University of Chicago Booth Yale University MBA Duke University Fuqua