CAMPUSREEL

Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)?

Visiting Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Provo as well. Remember that Provo is also catering to 30221 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)?

The Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Provo. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Comfort Inn & Suites at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
  • Sleep Inn at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
  • Provo Inn & Suites at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Provo at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
  • Hampton Inn Provo at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
  • Days Inn by Wyndham Provo at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
  • Baymont by Wyndham Provo River at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
  • La Quinta Inn & Suites Orem University Parkway at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
  • Americas Best Value Inn and Suites Provo at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
  • Best Motel at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
  • SpringHill Suites by Marriott Provo at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Provo South University at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
  • Hyatt Place Provo at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
  • Super 8 by Wyndham Provo BYU Orem at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
  • Provo Travelers Inn at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
  • Valley Inn Motel at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
  • Hines Mansion Bed and Breakfast at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
  • Fairfield Inn by Marriott Provo at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
  • Executive Inn & Suites at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
  • Silver Mountain Suites at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
  • Provo Marriott Hotel & Conference Center at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
  • Courtyard by Marriott Provo at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
  • Ramada at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
  • Little Suites Provo Extended Stay at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)

What do families do in Provo when they visit Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Provo. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) and see for yourself how the student make use of Provo.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Featured Video
Trending Content

01:35
Meet your tour guide, kat!
Meet Kat! Kat is going to be your Brigham Young University Tour Guide and is excited to show you around this huge campus! She's from Albuquerque, New Mexico and is majoring in Technology Engineering. BYU is a religious private university affiliated with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (Mormons) in Provo, Utah!
02:35
About byu and why kat chose a mormon university
Academics
Hear about what made Kat chose BYU, about BYU's academic climate, general advice about "competition" and about why she loves this university!
03:39
A freshman dorm: comfy and cozy
Dorms
Helaman Halls one of the best places for Freshman to live on campus! It's fun, social, and just a short walk to the heart of campus! Tour Kat's room, which is the Resident Assistant Dorm in her hall, which is similar to the other's, just minus the roommate!
02:06
Start off the day in david john hall
Dorms
Housing at BYU is very unique compared to other campuses because it is not co-ed! Learn a little bit about David John Hall, a building in Helaman Halls, as Kat starts her day, hitting the vending machines!
01:26
The freshman quad!
Dorms
The Helaman Quad is the best place to relax outside when it's sunny. The Grass fields are covered with people on nice afternoons, with groups playing sports, studying, napping, and sunbathing. The trees dawn hammocks and basketball courts house rowdy students, making this a sweet hang-out space for freshman in Helaman Halls!
03:05
Meet egypt! a comms major at byu!
Campus
Egypt is a communications major at Brigham Young University! Hear about her favorite things about going to the university and some things she likes not-so-much!
02:10
The bustling, joseph smith building quad!
Campus
The Joseph Smith Building is a building that ALL students spend time in, since it is the main building for all religion classes on campus! We all have to take religion classes at BYU, and the JSB is a beautiful building in the middle of a really grassy area that people love to spend time in!
00:42
Inside the jsb: the campus religion building!
Campus
Take a look at the inside foyer of The Joseph Smith Building! theres a nuber of tables and chairs where students study for their religion and history classes that take place in the JSB! There's also always interesting historic displays that are curated by BYU students.
02:28
Inside the wilk: the most important building on campus
Campus
The Ernest L. Wilkinson Student Center is one of the most important buildings on campus! With on campus counseling, food, entertainment, the student store, clubs, service opportunity offices, ballrooms, and eve more resources, this building has TONS inside and most students end up here a couple times a week at least.
01:43
Hidden fun and food: bowling and the wall
Food
Check out the on campus bowling alley, game area, and The Wall! The Wall is the coolest eating place on campus, and theres live music, poetry slams, and great burgers! A fun hang out spot on campus and you can expect something cool each week. And who doesn't love bowling??
