CAMPUSREEL

Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 54 tour videos for Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU), so you can expect to spend between 162 to 270 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Provo, UT so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Provo weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Provo if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)?

Below is a list of every Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) students!

What is city Provo, UT like?

Provo is listed as West South Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU).

Who are the tour guides for Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) tours:

Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Provo and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) in person.

01:35
Meet your tour guide, kat!
Meet Kat! Kat is going to be your Brigham Young University Tour Guide and is excited to show you around this huge campus! She's from Albuquerque, New Mexico and is majoring in Technology Engineering. BYU is a religious private university affiliated with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (Mormons) in Provo, Utah!
02:35
About byu and why kat chose a mormon university
Academics
Hear about what made Kat chose BYU, about BYU's academic climate, general advice about "competition" and about why she loves this university!
03:39
A freshman dorm: comfy and cozy
Dorms
Helaman Halls one of the best places for Freshman to live on campus! It's fun, social, and just a short walk to the heart of campus! Tour Kat's room, which is the Resident Assistant Dorm in her hall, which is similar to the other's, just minus the roommate!
02:06
Start off the day in david john hall
Dorms
Housing at BYU is very unique compared to other campuses because it is not co-ed! Learn a little bit about David John Hall, a building in Helaman Halls, as Kat starts her day, hitting the vending machines!
01:26
The freshman quad!
Dorms
The Helaman Quad is the best place to relax outside when it's sunny. The Grass fields are covered with people on nice afternoons, with groups playing sports, studying, napping, and sunbathing. The trees dawn hammocks and basketball courts house rowdy students, making this a sweet hang-out space for freshman in Helaman Halls!
03:05
Meet egypt! a comms major at byu!
Campus
Egypt is a communications major at Brigham Young University! Hear about her favorite things about going to the university and some things she likes not-so-much!
02:10
The bustling, joseph smith building quad!
Campus
The Joseph Smith Building is a building that ALL students spend time in, since it is the main building for all religion classes on campus! We all have to take religion classes at BYU, and the JSB is a beautiful building in the middle of a really grassy area that people love to spend time in!
00:42
Inside the jsb: the campus religion building!
Campus
Take a look at the inside foyer of The Joseph Smith Building! theres a nuber of tables and chairs where students study for their religion and history classes that take place in the JSB! There's also always interesting historic displays that are curated by BYU students.
02:28
Inside the wilk: the most important building on campus
Campus
The Ernest L. Wilkinson Student Center is one of the most important buildings on campus! With on campus counseling, food, entertainment, the student store, clubs, service opportunity offices, ballrooms, and eve more resources, this building has TONS inside and most students end up here a couple times a week at least.
01:43
Hidden fun and food: bowling and the wall
Food
Check out the on campus bowling alley, game area, and The Wall! The Wall is the coolest eating place on campus, and theres live music, poetry slams, and great burgers! A fun hang out spot on campus and you can expect something cool each week. And who doesn't love bowling??
