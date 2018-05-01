How long do Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 54 tour videos for Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU), so you can expect to spend between 162 to 270 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Provo, UT so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Provo weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Provo if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)?

Below is a list of every Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) students!

What is city Provo, UT like?

Provo is listed as West South Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU).

Who are the tour guides for Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) tours:

Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Provo and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) in person.

