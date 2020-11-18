Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

The King's College (KCL) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are The King's College (KCL) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. The King's College (KCL) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of The King's College (KCL) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the The King's College (KCL) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the The King's College (KCL) campus by taking you around New York. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a The King's College (KCL) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit The King's College (KCL) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of The King's College (KCL) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the The King's College (KCL) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting The King's College (KCL) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting The King's College (KCL) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at The King's College (KCL)?

For your convenience, below is a list of The King's College (KCL) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a The King's College (KCL) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring The King's College (KCL) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting The King's College (KCL) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the The King's College (KCL) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a The King's College (KCL) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a The King's College (KCL) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting The King's College (KCL) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour The King's College (KCL). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience The King's College (KCL) and New York during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

02:26
Meet brent from the king's college!
Demo Account Interview
Join Brent as he gives a brief tour of The King's College in New York City!
06:15
Meet ally from the king's college!
Demo Account Interview
Hear why Ally decided to attend The King's College!
02:55
Ally's campus tour - part 1
Demo Account Campus
Ally takes us on a tour of King's!
02:22
Ally's campus tour - part 2
Demo Account Campus
Ally continues her campus tour of King's!
02:25
Ally's campus tour - part 3
Demo Account Campus
Ally continues her tour of King's!
02:56
Ally - day in the life at tkc
Demo Account Campus
A day in Ally's life as a student at The King's College
03:56
Meet kylia from the king's college!
Demo Account Campus
If you are interested in a school that really cares about you as more than a number than you'll want to check out King's. King's is a Christian school based in New York City and Kylia would love to show it to you!
02:18
Elizabeth interviews quinn and sophie!
Liz Piazza Interview
Quinn Wallace is a Media, Culture, and Arts major! She is apart of our drama program and student ambassador team! Drew Nagy is a Finance major who also serves as our Academic Development Assistant!
06:48
Esther wickham- student interview
Liz Piazza Interview
Esther Wickham is a Sophmore Journalism major. She currently writes for our school Newspaper and is involved in many campus activities!
04:17
Elizabeth interviews sophie, a student from cambodia!
Liz Piazza Interview
Sophie is an international student from Cambodia who is currently a junior in the Politics, Philosophy, and Economics program.
