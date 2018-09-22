Sign Up
Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)?

Visiting Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Cleveland as well. Remember that Cleveland is also catering to 5039 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)?

The Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Cleveland. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • University Hotel and Suites at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)
  • Holiday Inn Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)
  • InterContinental Cleveland at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)
  • Glidden House at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)
  • InterContinental Suites Hotel Cleveland at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)
  • Courtyard by Marriott Cleveland University Circle at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)
  • Cleveland Motel at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)
  • Town House Motel at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)
  • University Circle Bed and Breakfast at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)
  • Noble Motel at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)
  • The Alcazar | Montlack Realty at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)
  • Brownstone Inn Downtown at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)
  • Lancer Motel at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)
  • The Tudor Arms Hotel Cleveland - a DoubleTree by Hilton at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)
  • Mc Call's Motor Inn at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)
  • Washington Place Bistro & Inn at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)

What do families do in Cleveland when they visit Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Cleveland. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) and see for yourself how the student make use of Cleveland.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

00:40
Hello! i'm joanne!
Campus
Hey everyone! I'm Joanne and I will be showing you around Case Western Reserve University. I am currently a junior studying Nutritional Biochemistry and Metabolism on the Pre-Dental Track. I am also part of Pre-Dental Society, Intervarsity Christian Fellowship, and Founder of the college chapter of CURE. I was on the varsity swim team my freshmen year but, due to an injury and academics, I stopped so I am now on Club Volleyball. I'm so excited to show you guys how my life is at CWRU.
01:03
Adelbert gym
Academics
This is Adelbert Gym! It's one of 3 places to work out and have fun on campus. Lots of events are held here and students come to play ball all the time!
01:57
Leutner dining hall
Food
There are two dining halls on campus, Leutner and Fribley. Leutner is the one on the northside of campus, where freshmen and most upperclassmen live. There 4 different food stations that you can choose from and a good amount of variety in the foods. You sometimes can also be creative and come up with you own dish with the ingredients they have out for you!
01:18
Wyant athletic center
Academics
This is Wyant Athletic Center, which is on the north side of campus, where the freshmen dorms are located. There is a cardio and weight room and equipment to check out, free to students!
02:31
Meet my best friend julia!
Academics
Julia is a third year at Case studying Economics and also Pre-Law. She is also on the varsity swim team and in the pre-law coed frat. Here are her thoughts on CWRU and why she chose to attend Case!
03:36
Check out a freshmen dorm room in norton!
Dorms
This is a dorm room in Norton! For freshmen, there are two different styles of dorms, traditional and quad. In a quad, the rooms will all be in a circle, 4 circles per floor, and common rooms in between 2 circle of rooms. The rooms in the quad style are a little bit more narrow than the one I show you since Norton is a traditional hallway styled dorm! I also go through my top 3 essentials for a college dorm room.
02:05
Meet my freshmen year roommate elise!
Academics
Hey guys! Meet Elise, my freshmen year roommate. Elise is third year here at CWRU majoring in Nutrition. She is also part of Korean American Student Association or KASA. Here her insight on CWRU and why she decided to attend this school!
03:48
Meet sarah!
Academics
Hey Guys! Meet one of my best friends, Sarah! She is a junior studying Origins on the Pre-med track. She is also part of the Varsity Swim Team and Phi Delta Epsilon, the professions medical fraternity. Listen as she talks about the pros and cons of CWRU and why she loves it so much!
05:57
Joanne takes you around her apartment!
Dorms
As I have mentioned before, I live off campus so here's a little tour of my place!
04:10
A day with joanne!
So here's my schedule every Monday! I forgot to film some of my classrooms but I got all the things on my agenda in the video! My days on Monday are typically 8:30am-10:30pm.
