Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 33 tour videos for Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), so you can expect to spend between 99 to 165 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Cleveland, OH so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Cleveland weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Cleveland if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)?

Below is a list of every Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) students!

What is city Cleveland, OH like?

Cleveland is listed as East North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU).

Who are the tour guides for Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) tours:

Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Cleveland and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:40
Hello! i'm joanne!
Campus
Hey everyone! I'm Joanne and I will be showing you around Case Western Reserve University. I am currently a junior studying Nutritional Biochemistry and Metabolism on the Pre-Dental Track. I am also part of Pre-Dental Society, Intervarsity Christian Fellowship, and Founder of the college chapter of CURE. I was on the varsity swim team my freshmen year but, due to an injury and academics, I stopped so I am now on Club Volleyball. I'm so excited to show you guys how my life is at CWRU.
01:03
Adelbert gym
Academics
This is Adelbert Gym! It's one of 3 places to work out and have fun on campus. Lots of events are held here and students come to play ball all the time!
01:57
Leutner dining hall
Food
There are two dining halls on campus, Leutner and Fribley. Leutner is the one on the northside of campus, where freshmen and most upperclassmen live. There 4 different food stations that you can choose from and a good amount of variety in the foods. You sometimes can also be creative and come up with you own dish with the ingredients they have out for you!
01:18
Wyant athletic center
Academics
This is Wyant Athletic Center, which is on the north side of campus, where the freshmen dorms are located. There is a cardio and weight room and equipment to check out, free to students!
02:31
Meet my best friend julia!
Academics
Julia is a third year at Case studying Economics and also Pre-Law. She is also on the varsity swim team and in the pre-law coed frat. Here are her thoughts on CWRU and why she chose to attend Case!
03:36
Check out a freshmen dorm room in norton!
Dorms
This is a dorm room in Norton! For freshmen, there are two different styles of dorms, traditional and quad. In a quad, the rooms will all be in a circle, 4 circles per floor, and common rooms in between 2 circle of rooms. The rooms in the quad style are a little bit more narrow than the one I show you since Norton is a traditional hallway styled dorm! I also go through my top 3 essentials for a college dorm room.
02:05
Meet my freshmen year roommate elise!
Academics
Hey guys! Meet Elise, my freshmen year roommate. Elise is third year here at CWRU majoring in Nutrition. She is also part of Korean American Student Association or KASA. Here her insight on CWRU and why she decided to attend this school!
03:48
Meet sarah!
Academics
Hey Guys! Meet one of my best friends, Sarah! She is a junior studying Origins on the Pre-med track. She is also part of the Varsity Swim Team and Phi Delta Epsilon, the professions medical fraternity. Listen as she talks about the pros and cons of CWRU and why she loves it so much!
05:57
Joanne takes you around her apartment!
Dorms
As I have mentioned before, I live off campus so here's a little tour of my place!
04:10
A day with joanne!
So here's my schedule every Monday! I forgot to film some of my classrooms but I got all the things on my agenda in the video! My days on Monday are typically 8:30am-10:30pm.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved