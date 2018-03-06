Sign Up
Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) campus by taking you around New York. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) and New York during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:20
Meet shannon before she shows you around the fashion institute of technology!
Campus
Meet Shannon the CampusReel ambassador for the Fashion Institute of Technology! She is a Junior at FIT studying advertising marketing and communications. Shannon is really excited to show CampusReel around her campus.
03:42
Get a look inside a typical upperclassman double at fit!
Campus
Watch Shannon give you a tour of her dorm at the upperclassman dorm building of FIT called Kaufman Hall. This dorm building is off campus but still an easy commute to school with ten minute or less walk.
01:28
Shannon shows you the basement of kaufman hall
Dorms
Watch Shannon give a tour of the Kaufman Hall basement! This is where the Mail Center, Fitness Room, Computer Lab, and Laundry room are.
00:54
Walk with shannon on her commute to fit
Campus
Shannon brings the camera along for her morning commute from her dorm to FIT. Watch to learn more about Kaufman Hall and other ways to get commute from there to FIT.
00:41
Check out a typical class setting at fit!
Academics
Watch Shannon give an overview of a typical FIT classroom! She also talks about what classes at FIT are like.
01:04
Fit has an awesome museum!
Get to know a little bit about the FIT museum. This is one of Shannon's favorite spots on campus!
00:35
Shannon gives you a look at what fit's "quad" is like!
Campus
Watch Shannon explain what FIT's version of a quad is like. This area is always really busy with students especially when the weather starts to get nice and warm.
01:24
Shannon talks about the changing weather in new york city!
Watch Shannon talk about how if you go to FIT you're going to experience all of the seasons!
00:55
Walk back to kaufman hall with shannon as she leaves penn station!
Campus
Watch Shannon talk about the location of FIT and how convenient it is being so close to Penn Station!
01:32
Shannon talks about the fit stereotypes
Watch Shannon talk about the stereotype people sometimes have of FIT and how it's not true and shouldn't hold you back from applying!
