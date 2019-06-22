How long do North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 37 tour videos for North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU), so you can expect to spend between 111 to 185 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Raleigh, NC so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Raleigh weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Raleigh if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU)?

Below is a list of every North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) students!

What is city Raleigh, NC like?

Raleigh is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU).

Who are the tour guides for North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) tours:

North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Raleigh and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) in person.

