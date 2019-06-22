Sign Up
North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) campus by taking you around Raleigh. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) and Raleigh during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

