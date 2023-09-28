What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 95.0% of freshman live on campus at North Dakota State University NDSU?

What type of housing does North Dakota State University NDSU provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at North Dakota State University NDSU, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation Co-ed Dorms true 39.0 Women's Dorms true 13.0 Men's Dorms true 19.0 Sorority Housing true - Fraternity Housing true - Single-student Apartments true 25.0 Married Student Apartments true 2.0 Special Houses for Disable Students true 1.0 Special Houses for International Students true - Cooperative Houses true - Other Housing Type true 1.0

What are the dorms like at North Dakota State University-Main Campus?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, North Dakota State University-Main Campus dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of North Dakota State University-Main Campus, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make North Dakota State University-Main Campus feel like home!

What are the dimensions of North Dakota State University-Main Campus dorm rooms?

The North Dakota State University-Main Campus dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of North Dakota State University-Main Campus on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and North Dakota State University-Main Campus likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

