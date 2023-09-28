Sign Up
North Dakota State University-Main Campus

2024 North Dakota State University NDSU Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 95.0% of freshman live on campus at North Dakota State University NDSU?

What type of housing does North Dakota State University NDSU provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at North Dakota State University NDSU, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 39.0
Women's Dorms true 13.0
Men's Dorms true 19.0
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true 25.0
Married Student Apartments true 2.0
Special Houses for Disable Students true 1.0
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true 1.0

What are the dorms like at North Dakota State University-Main Campus?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, North Dakota State University-Main Campus dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of North Dakota State University-Main Campus, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make North Dakota State University-Main Campus feel like home!

What are the dimensions of North Dakota State University-Main Campus dorm rooms?

The North Dakota State University-Main Campus dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of North Dakota State University-Main Campus on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and North Dakota State University-Main Campus likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

00:39
Housing application process - spring 2024
Abby Hellman Dorms
Want to know how to apply for housing in Spring 2024? Follow our step-by-step guide on the NDSU Residence Life housing application process for Spring 2024
05:51
Ndsu mathew living learning center hall tour
Abby Hellman Dorms
Take a tour of MLLC Hall to check out both MLLC East and MLLC West.
MLLC East Virtual 360 Tour: https://tours.bemorecolorful.com/v/Y40zd9GKjDR
MLLC West Virtual 360 Tour: https://tours.bemorecolorful.com/v/G76j00dljK9
MLLC Hall Webpage: https://www.ndsu.edu/reslife/housing_options/residence_halls/mathew_living_learning_centers/
00:31
Housing instructions
Emma Harris Dorms
Learn more about NDSU's housing application process. 

00:44
Ndsu residence life housing application process
Abby Hellman Dorms
Want to know how to apply for housing? Follow our step-by-step guide on the NDSU Residence Life housing application process
01:55
Laundry instructions & help
Abby Hellman Dorms
Follow these easy steps to help get your laundry done this fall!
1. Sign up for a time to reserve a washer and dryer (Some halls use a first-come, first-serve process with no sign-up.)
2. Add high-efficiency detergent into the washing machine
3. Add your clothes
- Do not load the washer more than ¾ full. [Detergent pods will not
dissolve if you overload the machine.]
-To create smaller loads, split your clothes into piles like darks, lights, and bedding.
4. Set the washer to the preferred water temperature and cycle.
-SET a timer so you return when your clothes are done
5. Once your laundry is done, place it in the dryer with a dryer sheet (Tip, if your clothes aren’t drying, make sure the person before you emptied the lint tray. This will affect dry time.)
6. Set the dryer to the preferred temp and cycle or time.
-SET a timer so you return when your clothes are dry.
7. After your laundry is finished, clean out the lint trap/filter.

No coins needed! The cost of laundry is covered by RHA!

05:51
Ndsu mathew living learning center hall tour
Abby Hellman Dorms
Take a tour of MLLC Hall to check out both MLLC East and MLLC West.
MLLC East Virtual 360 Tour: https://tours.bemorecolorful.com/v/Y40zd9GKjDR
MLLC West Virtual 360 Tour: https://tours.bemorecolorful.com/v/G76j00dljK9
MLLC Hall Webpage: https://www.ndsu.edu/reslife/housing_options/residence_halls/mathew_living_learning_centers/
