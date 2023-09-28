North Dakota State University-Main Campus
2024 North Dakota State University NDSU Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 95.0% of freshman live on campus at North Dakota State University NDSU?
What type of housing does North Dakota State University NDSU provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at North Dakota State University NDSU, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|39.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|13.0
|Men's Dorms
|true
|19.0
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|25.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|2.0
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|1.0
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|1.0
What are the dorms like at North Dakota State University-Main Campus?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, North Dakota State University-Main Campus dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of North Dakota State University-Main Campus, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make North Dakota State University-Main Campus feel like home!
- Mathew Living Learning Center West Dorm at North Dakota State University-Main Campus
- West Dining Center Dorm at North Dakota State University-Main Campus
What are the dimensions of North Dakota State University-Main Campus dorm rooms?
The North Dakota State University-Main Campus dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of North Dakota State University-Main Campus on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and North Dakota State University-Main Campus likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
MLLC East Virtual 360 Tour: https://tours.bemorecolorful.com/v/Y40zd9GKjDR
MLLC West Virtual 360 Tour: https://tours.bemorecolorful.com/v/G76j00dljK9
MLLC Hall Webpage: https://www.ndsu.edu/reslife/housing_options/residence_halls/mathew_living_learning_centers/
1. Sign up for a time to reserve a washer and dryer (Some halls use a first-come, first-serve process with no sign-up.)
2. Add high-efficiency detergent into the washing machine
3. Add your clothes
- Do not load the washer more than ¾ full. [Detergent pods will not
dissolve if you overload the machine.]
-To create smaller loads, split your clothes into piles like darks, lights, and bedding.
4. Set the washer to the preferred water temperature and cycle.
-SET a timer so you return when your clothes are done
5. Once your laundry is done, place it in the dryer with a dryer sheet (Tip, if your clothes aren’t drying, make sure the person before you emptied the lint tray. This will affect dry time.)
6. Set the dryer to the preferred temp and cycle or time.
-SET a timer so you return when your clothes are dry.
7. After your laundry is finished, clean out the lint trap/filter.
No coins needed! The cost of laundry is covered by RHA!
North Dakota State University-Main Campus
North Dakota State University-Main Campus Mathew Living Learning Center West
