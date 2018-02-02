Northeastern University (NU)
2024 Northeastern University (NU) Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at Northeastern University (NU)?
What type of housing does Northeastern University (NU) provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Northeastern University (NU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Northeastern University (NU)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Northeastern University (NU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Northeastern University (NU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Northeastern University (NU) feel like home!
- Levine Marketplace Dorm at Northeastern University (NU)
- Whole Foods Market Dorm at Northeastern University (NU)
- Northeastern University Interdisciplinary Science & Engineering Complex Dorm at Northeastern University (NU)
- Northeastern University Dorm at Northeastern University (NU)
- Snell Library Dorm at Northeastern University (NU)
- Shillman Hall Dorm at Northeastern University (NU)
- Snell Engineering Center Dorm at Northeastern University (NU)
- Centennial Common Dorm at Northeastern University (NU)
- Department of Biology Dorm at Northeastern University (NU)
- Boston Symphony Hall Dorm at Northeastern University (NU)
- Krentzman Quadrangle Dorm at Northeastern University (NU)
- Marino Recreation Center Dorm at Northeastern University (NU)
- 360 Huntington Ave Dorm at Northeastern University (NU)
- College of Arts, Media and Design - Northeastern University Dorm at Northeastern University (NU)
- Douglass Park Apartments Dorm at Northeastern University (NU)
- International Village Dorm at Northeastern University (NU)
- Northeastern University Dining Services Dorm at Northeastern University (NU)
- Asian-American Center Dorm at Northeastern University (NU)
- TD Garden Dorm at Northeastern University (NU)
- Melvin Hall Dorm at Northeastern University (NU)
- Rebecca's Café Dorm at Northeastern University (NU)
- Richards Hall Dorm at Northeastern University (NU)
- Frank Palmer Speare Hall Dorm at Northeastern University (NU)
- Behrakis Center Dorm at Northeastern University (NU)
- Curry Student Center Dorm at Northeastern University (NU)
- 11 Speare Pl Stetson Hall East Dorm at Northeastern University (NU)
- West Village Quad Dorm at Northeastern University (NU)
- Quincy Market Dorm at Northeastern University (NU)
- Spring Shabu-Shabu Dorm at Northeastern University (NU)
- East Village Residence Hall Dorm at Northeastern University (NU)
What are the dimensions of Northeastern University (NU) dorm rooms?
The Northeastern University (NU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Northeastern University (NU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Northeastern University (NU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
Check out these related virtual tours:
- Check out these related dorm tours The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
- Check out these related dorm tours University of Florida (UF)
- Check out these related dorm tours UCLA
- Check out these related dorm tours Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
- Check out these related dorm tours University of Southern California (USC)
- Check out these related dorm tours Harvard University
- Check out these related dorm tours Boston University (BU)
- Check out these related dorm tours UC Berkeley
- Check out these related dorm tours New York University (NYU)