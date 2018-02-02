Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

Northeastern University (NU)

2024 Northeastern University (NU) Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at Northeastern University (NU)?

What type of housing does Northeastern University (NU) provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Northeastern University (NU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Northeastern University (NU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Northeastern University (NU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Northeastern University (NU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Northeastern University (NU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Northeastern University (NU) dorm rooms?

The Northeastern University (NU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Northeastern University (NU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Northeastern University (NU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dorms Reviews

00:57
Check out the first floor davenport commons
Dorms
This is the lobby of my dorm building on campus.
02:06
Dorm tour part dos!
Dorms
Here I show you the rest of my mess, aka my dorm, in East Village!
01:31
International village - all singles, but expensive
Claire Blaufox Dorms
International Village has some great amenities, including a small in-house gym, a dining hall, and mostly semi-private singles. However, this upperclassmen housing comes with a steep price and requires a meal plan.
00:47
Views from outside davenport commons
Dorms
This is the street I live on an an explanation of some of the construction projects going on here.
01:31
Take a tour of lindsey's dorm room in davenport commons
Dorms
This is a look at my dorm here on campus!
01:57
Dorm tour part tres!
Dorms
Quick wrap up of my dorm tour! Here I show you my plants, fridge and more. You know, the real essentials!
01:00
Speare hall
Rex Elardo Dorms
Speare hall! I had so many friends in this building my freshman year :) Ah, all of the good memories....
00:41
East village? more like beast village !
Dorms
Here I talk a little about East Village, one of the Freshmen honors housing. The honors program at Northeastern is treated kind of like a separate college within the school and while there are a few perks such as the new dorms and access to "honors" classes - which are the same as regular classes in content but smaller in size - not being in doesn't impact you at all! And you can always apply to get in at any point during your time at NEU if you weren't placed in the program as an incoming Freshman!
01:44
Living learning communities!
Dorms
Living Learning Communities are well, communities you live in as a freshman! There are all types you can join, from art to the environment to computer science! If you can dream it , we probably have it!
01:53
Why you want a double (and maybe melvin)
Claire Blaufox Dorms
My friend Elise has been blessed with a bay window in a double in Melvin. Hope that you, too, will have just as much luck.
SHOW MORE

Northeastern University (NU)

00:47
Views from outside davenport commons
Dorms
This is the street I live on an an explanation of some of the construction projects going on here.
01:44
Living learning communities!
Dorms
Living Learning Communities are well, communities you live in as a freshman! There are all types you can join, from art to the environment to computer science! If you can dream it , we probably have it!
10:12
My east village freshman dorm
Nia Beckett Dorms
This is the dorm I stayed in for my freshman year. It is located in East Village.

Northeastern University (NU) Douglass Park Apartments

01:31
Take a tour of lindsey's dorm room in davenport commons
Dorms
This is a look at my dorm here on campus!

Northeastern University (NU) East Village Residence Hall

02:06
Dorm tour part dos!
Dorms
Here I show you the rest of my mess, aka my dorm, in East Village!
01:57
Dorm tour part tres!
Dorms
Quick wrap up of my dorm tour! Here I show you my plants, fridge and more. You know, the real essentials!
00:41
East village? more like beast village !
Dorms
Here I talk a little about East Village, one of the Freshmen honors housing. The honors program at Northeastern is treated kind of like a separate college within the school and while there are a few perks such as the new dorms and access to "honors" classes - which are the same as regular classes in content but smaller in size - not being in doesn't impact you at all! And you can always apply to get in at any point during your time at NEU if you weren't placed in the program as an incoming Freshman!
00:10
Let the dorm tour begin!
Dorms
Welcome to my Dorm ! I shall give you a tour now, so stay tuned!
01:17
Common room areas. aka, social hubs right in your dorm!
Dorms
Common Rooms are kind of the equivalent of the shared living room in "Friends." Here students can come together and do homework, watch movies or just chill! In East Village some common rooms are just laundry rooms so in that case your floor wouldn't have one but everyone is free on the other floors! Other dorms tend to have just one per dorm in the lobby or basement.

Northeastern University (NU) Frank Palmer Speare Hall

01:00
Speare hall
Rex Elardo Dorms
Speare hall! I had so many friends in this building my freshman year :) Ah, all of the good memories....
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved