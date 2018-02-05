Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

SUNY College at Oswego Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are SUNY College at Oswego virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. SUNY College at Oswego is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of SUNY College at Oswego virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the SUNY College at Oswego vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the SUNY College at Oswego campus by taking you around Oswego. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a SUNY College at Oswego virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit SUNY College at Oswego in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of SUNY College at Oswego is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the SUNY College at Oswego people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting SUNY College at Oswego and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting SUNY College at Oswego in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at SUNY College at Oswego ?

For your convenience, below is a list of SUNY College at Oswego places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a SUNY College at Oswego virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring SUNY College at Oswego on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting SUNY College at Oswego in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the SUNY College at Oswego virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a SUNY College at Oswego virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a SUNY College at Oswego virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting SUNY College at Oswego in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour SUNY College at Oswego . Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience SUNY College at Oswego and Oswego during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:46
Meet corey! and get ready to experience suny oswego through her eyes
Campus
My name is Corey I'm currently a second semester freshmen, I go to SUNY Oswego my majors are film and journalism so i'm gonna be taking you through life of an English major basically.I hope you enjoy this campus tour..
02:41
Corey's driving tour of dorms
Dorms
Corey's driving tour of dorms around the campus.
01:30
Corey shows you some of the main buildings of the quad
Campus
Corey shows you some buildings in the campus.Tyler arts center, student union and bookland.
01:47
Corey talks about being an english major
Academics
we are currently at marano center, the center where the hockey ring. The 3rd floor of Marano center has cinema and screen studies.
02:11
penfield library
Academics
Corey Shows us the Penfield Library, this the main library in the campus, cool things about the library is that there is the writing center, tutoring center and more.
02:12
Shineman center at suny oswego
Campus
Corey Shows around the Shineman Center at SUNY Oswego
01:36
cooper dining hall
Food
Corey Shows What Cooper Dining Hall Is Like
00:22
Corey shows us her favorite place to study
Academics
This is my favorite place to go in the campus, i just brought my laptop and study here.
01:10
The best part of oswego... hockey!
one of the main parts of culture here in the campus is hockey.
00:27
Corey and jenna show on campus cafes
Food
we are currently in Penfield Library and this is my friend Jenna help me film. Getting a starbucks at the cafe .
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved