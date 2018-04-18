Sign Up
Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) campus by taking you around College Station. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) and College Station during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:34
Howdy!
Campus
Welcome to A&M! This video explains the Aggie intro. These introductions aren't used on a regular basis but they are fun to say once in a while!
01:45
Aggieland 101
Campus
This is an intro to A&M! Many of the things talked about in this video will be explained in further detail throughout the tour. There are many phrases used throughout the video such as "gig 'em" and "aggies." The term "Gig 'em" comes from hunting frogs or fish using a pronged spear called a "gig." It is a thumbs up sign! Aggies are current and former students.
01:26
The corps!
Campus
Andrew is a member of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets. Couldn't think of anyone else better than a cadet to discuss the role of the corps at A&M.
01:19
Room tour!
Dorms
I'm living my YouTube dreams in this video! This is a tour of my room. I live on the north side of campus in a private room. Classes are a five to ten minute walk from my dorm, which is very close for A&M.
00:35
Outside the msc
Campus
This is the outside of the Memorial Student Center, usually just called "the MSC." It is a living memorial for Aggies that gave their lives for our country. This is one of the busiest buildings on campus as it has study areas, acts as a conference center, has food, and is the main stop for all campus buses.
02:38
Inside the msc
Campus
In this video, we go inside the Memorial Student Center (MSC) and walk around the main areas. The Hall of Honor is an indoor section of the MSC that is reserved for fellow Aggies that fought for our country. We also walk around the Flag Room, which is a sitting area or the "living room" of A&M and pass by the food court.
01:20
Engineering ft. markus
Academics
Markus gives us his perspective on the engineering department at A&M. He also mentions parking and traffic, which can sometimes get hectic, especially at peak hours (usually in the afternoons).
02:25
The chemistry building!
Academics
This is a look inside one of the buildings in the chemistry department. Princess describes what the major is like and the academic environment.
01:32
Kyle field, home of the 12th man!
Campus
Kyle Field is the center of energy when it comes to football. There is so much school spirit that when the student body yells at games, they can be heard from miles away! The student section also stands throughout the game to show its support for the team. Also a great part of the football games are the halftime performances by the Fightin' Texas Aggie Band. It is composed of cadets from the Corps of Cadets and is the largest military marching band in the world!
00:52
Sbisa dining hall!
Food
Sbisa Dining Hall, usually just called "Sbisa," is the dining hall located on North campus. It provides the same foods and facilities as the Commons but on the north side of campus.
