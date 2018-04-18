CAMPUSREEL
How effective are Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) virtual tours?
It depends how you use them. Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) campus by taking you around College Station. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.
Can a Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?
If you cannot visit Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.
What places can I virtually tour at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)?
For your convenience, below is a list of Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.
What are the downsides of a Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) virtual tour?
The downside of virtually touring Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.
What are the benefits of a Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) virtual tour?
The most obvious benefit of a Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) and College Station during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.
