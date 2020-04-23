Sign Up
Thunderbird School of Global Management Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Thunderbird School of Global Management virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Thunderbird School of Global Management is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Thunderbird School of Global Management virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Thunderbird School of Global Management vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Thunderbird School of Global Management campus by taking you around Downtown Phoenix. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Thunderbird School of Global Management virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Thunderbird School of Global Management in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Thunderbird School of Global Management is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Thunderbird School of Global Management people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Thunderbird School of Global Management and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Thunderbird School of Global Management in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Thunderbird School of Global Management?

For your convenience, below is a list of Thunderbird School of Global Management places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Thunderbird School of Global Management virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Thunderbird School of Global Management on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Thunderbird School of Global Management in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Thunderbird School of Global Management virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Thunderbird School of Global Management virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Thunderbird School of Global Management virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Thunderbird School of Global Management in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Thunderbird School of Global Management. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Thunderbird School of Global Management and Downtown Phoenix during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:06
Oath of honor fumi
Fuminao Obayashi Campus
This is an oath of honor video
01:03
My thunderbird experience – elaine quitevis
ELAINE QUITEVIS Interview
Elaine Quitevis from the Thunderbird School of Global management discusses his favorite school moments as she prepares for graduation in May 2021.
00:37
Oath of thunderbird - stefanus priambodo
Stefanus Priambodo Interview
Thunderbird Oath _ Stefanus Priambodo from Indonesia Thunderbird School of Global Management Graduation May 2020 Master of Applied Leadership and Management Program
00:43
Thunderbird story - jessica burgess
Jessica Burgess Interview
Jessica Burgess Class of 2020 OMGM - Short video on what the program has meant to me.
00:41
Thunderbird oath - stefanus priambodo 2020
Stefanus Priambodo Interview
Stefanus Priambodo from INDONESIA THUNDERBIRD MALM Program - Arizona State University Thunderbird School of Global Management Graduation May 2020 Master of Applied Leadership and Management Program Graduation 2020
00:33
Oath of honor
Younus Altaie Academics
Listen as our student recite his oath of honor
00:30
Oath of honor - katelyn lynch
Katelyn Lynch Interview
Katelyn Lynch - Oath of Honor
00:37
Oath of honor
Xiaqing Qiao Campus
Oath of Honor
00:32
Thunderbird oath of honor - george bradbury
George Bradbury Campus
Oath of Honor of Thunderbird School of Global Management
00:34
Thank you - katelyn lynch
Katelyn Lynch Interview
A special thank you to everyone who's helped me along my Tbird journey!
