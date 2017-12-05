Sign Up
UCLA Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are UCLA virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. UCLA is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of UCLA virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the UCLA vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the UCLA campus by taking you around Los Angeles. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a UCLA virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit UCLA in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of UCLA is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the UCLA people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting UCLA and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting UCLA in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at UCLA?

For your convenience, below is a list of UCLA places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a UCLA virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring UCLA on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting UCLA in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the UCLA virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a UCLA virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a UCLA virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting UCLA in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour UCLA. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience UCLA and Los Angeles during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

03:31
Justina give you a tour of her apartment in westwood, la!
Dorms
Justina shows her apartment in Westwood, LA in which it takes only 2 minutes from the dorm.
00:25
"this is college living" - home cooking in the apartments
Dorms
Justina shows you the kitchen area which her friends cook a pasta at the apartment instead of swiping at the dining hall.
00:19
Considering off campus housing? watch out for the termites!
Dorms
Justina shows the termites in the apartment.
00:33
You have to do your own laundry in college...
Dorms
Justina takes you in the laundry area.
00:46
Justina shows you her pre-class avocado toast!
Dorms
Justina shows you her pre-class Avocado Toast for her breakfast before her class.
02:03
Justina shows you her academic schedule at ucla
Dorms
Justina shows you her Academic Schedule at UCLA using google calendar and it's organized by colors.
01:48
Take a walk with justina on the first day of classes!
Academics
00:36
Justine shows you around her organic chemistry lecture hall!
Academics
Justine takes you to the lecture hall and she was late for 2 minutes.
00:17
Justina explains the importance of office hours
Academics
Justina explains the importance of Teaching Assistant and somehow very helpful for her.
00:34
Welcome to "the famous powell library"
Academics
Justina takes you "The Famous Powell Library".
