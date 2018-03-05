CAMPUSREEL
How effective are Boston University (BU) virtual tours?
It depends how you use them. Boston University (BU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Boston University (BU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Boston University (BU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Boston University (BU) campus by taking you around Boston. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.
Can a Boston University (BU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?
If you cannot visit Boston University (BU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Boston University (BU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Boston University (BU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Boston University (BU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Boston University (BU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.
What places can I virtually tour at Boston University (BU)?
For your convenience, below is a list of Boston University (BU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.
- Babcock Tower at Boston University (BU)
- BU Grounds South at Boston University (BU)
- Boston University Fitness and Recreation Center at Boston University (BU)
- Trustees of Boston University at Boston University (BU)
- Boston University College of Fine Arts at Boston University (BU)
- BU Beach at Boston University (BU)
- Tsai Performance Center at Boston University (BU)
- Blaze Pizza at Boston University (BU)
- Regal Cinemas Fenway 13 & RPX at Boston University (BU)
- Warren Towers at Boston University (BU)
- Boston University at Boston University (BU)
- The Towers at Boston University (BU)
- Questrom School of Business at Boston University (BU)
- StuVi2 at Boston University (BU)
- Nickerson Field at Boston University (BU)
- Boston University - College of Arts and Sciences at Boston University (BU)
- Marsh Plaza at Boston University (BU)
- Rich Hall at Boston University (BU)
- Yawkey Center for Student Services at Boston University (BU)
- Boston Marriott Copley Place at Boston University (BU)
- Boston University Bridge at Boston University (BU)
- Mugar Memorial Library at Boston University (BU)
- The Fresh Food Company at Marciano Commons at Boston University (BU)
- Einstein Bros. Bagels at Boston University (BU)
- Agganis Arena at Boston University (BU)
- BU Arts Initiative at Boston University (BU)
What are the downsides of a Boston University (BU) virtual tour?
The downside of virtually touring Boston University (BU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Boston University (BU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Boston University (BU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.
What are the benefits of a Boston University (BU) virtual tour?
The most obvious benefit of a Boston University (BU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Boston University (BU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Boston University (BU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Boston University (BU) and Boston during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.
