Boston University (BU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Boston University (BU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Boston University (BU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Boston University (BU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Boston University (BU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Boston University (BU) campus by taking you around Boston. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Boston University (BU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Boston University (BU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Boston University (BU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Boston University (BU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Boston University (BU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Boston University (BU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Boston University (BU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Boston University (BU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Boston University (BU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Boston University (BU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Boston University (BU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Boston University (BU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Boston University (BU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Boston University (BU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Boston University (BU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Boston University (BU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Boston University (BU) and Boston during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:38
Welcome to boston university!
Campus
Meet your tour guide who is so crazy stupid excited to take you around campus and show you how amazing Boston University is!
01:01
Friday morning at bu
Take a walk with me to start the morning and get to work!
00:47
Marsh plaza
Campus
This I should Marsh Plaza, a great place for organized groups to join together. Here we often see protests, art clubs, political statements, and Free Hugs club stops by every so often. Yes, that is a real club on campus!
00:59
Going to a big school (part one)
Just a bit about the pros and cons of going to such a big school and some advice.
01:18
Going to a big school (part two)
A bit more advice on the pros and cons of going to such a big school
01:01
Walk to class with me!
Campus
Come with me as I walk to class and check out the beautiful Bay State Rd!
00:37
Your average bu classroom
Academics
Here is a look at a normal BU Classroom in the College of Arts and Sciences Building.
00:28
The com lawn
A quick look at a social hub for student groups
00:36
Agganis arena
Here at Agganis Arena, you can find our hockey games along with special events and other sportsand concerts year round!
00:42
Nickerson field
Check out Nickerson Field! This is where you can find our soccer games, lacrosse game, and track meets!
