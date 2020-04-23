Sign Up
Thunderbird School of Global Management Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Thunderbird School of Global Management tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 142 tour videos for Thunderbird School of Global Management, so you can expect to spend between 426 to 710 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Thunderbird School of Global Management and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Thunderbird School of Global Management tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Thunderbird School of Global Management tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Thunderbird School of Global Management in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Downtown Phoenix, AZ so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Thunderbird School of Global Management, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Downtown Phoenix weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Thunderbird School of Global Management website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Thunderbird School of Global Management tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Thunderbird School of Global Management starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Thunderbird School of Global Management students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Downtown Phoenix if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Thunderbird School of Global Management admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Thunderbird School of Global Management?

Below is a list of every Thunderbird School of Global Management building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Thunderbird School of Global Management tour?

All CampusReel tours for Thunderbird School of Global Management include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Thunderbird School of Global Management students!

What is city Downtown Phoenix, AZ like?

Downtown Phoenix is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Thunderbird School of Global Management.

Who are the tour guides for Thunderbird School of Global Management on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Thunderbird School of Global Management. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Thunderbird School of Global Management tours:

Thunderbird School of Global Management, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Thunderbird School of Global Management is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Downtown Phoenix and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Thunderbird School of Global Management in person.

01:06
Oath of honor fumi
Fuminao Obayashi Campus
This is an oath of honor video
01:03
My thunderbird experience – elaine quitevis
ELAINE QUITEVIS Interview
Elaine Quitevis from the Thunderbird School of Global management discusses his favorite school moments as she prepares for graduation in May 2021.
00:37
Oath of thunderbird - stefanus priambodo
Stefanus Priambodo Interview
Thunderbird Oath _ Stefanus Priambodo from Indonesia Thunderbird School of Global Management Graduation May 2020 Master of Applied Leadership and Management Program
00:43
Thunderbird story - jessica burgess
Jessica Burgess Interview
Jessica Burgess Class of 2020 OMGM - Short video on what the program has meant to me.
00:41
Thunderbird oath - stefanus priambodo 2020
Stefanus Priambodo Interview
Stefanus Priambodo from INDONESIA THUNDERBIRD MALM Program - Arizona State University Thunderbird School of Global Management Graduation May 2020 Master of Applied Leadership and Management Program Graduation 2020
00:33
Oath of honor
Younus Altaie Academics
Listen as our student recite his oath of honor
00:30
Oath of honor - katelyn lynch
Katelyn Lynch Interview
Katelyn Lynch - Oath of Honor
00:37
Oath of honor
Xiaqing Qiao Campus
Oath of Honor
00:32
Thunderbird oath of honor - george bradbury
George Bradbury Campus
Oath of Honor of Thunderbird School of Global Management
00:34
Thank you - katelyn lynch
Katelyn Lynch Interview
A special thank you to everyone who's helped me along my Tbird journey!
