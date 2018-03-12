Sign Up
University of Southern California (USC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are University of Southern California (USC) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of Southern California (USC) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of Southern California (USC) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of Southern California (USC) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of Southern California (USC) campus by taking you around Los Angeles. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of Southern California (USC) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of Southern California (USC) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Southern California (USC) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of Southern California (USC) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of Southern California (USC) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of Southern California (USC) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of Southern California (USC)?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of Southern California (USC) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of Southern California (USC) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of Southern California (USC) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of Southern California (USC) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of Southern California (USC) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of Southern California (USC) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of Southern California (USC) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of Southern California (USC) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of Southern California (USC). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of Southern California (USC) and Los Angeles during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:02
Hey guys, i'm jala! pleased to meet ya!
Campus
Just a little snippet about me before we head out and see everything that the University of Southern California has to offer.
01:02
Stomping around in the heart of campus
Campus
Meet our mascots, Tommy Trojan and Traveler The Horse, right where Trousdale Parkway meets Childs Way. While young visitors take pictures with Traveler by day, students make embarrassing attempts at mounting Traveler by night. This part of campus is the busiest area, especially around noon to two p.m. when students are rushing from class to class. On top of that, it's a favorite spot for tourists and large groups to meet before leaving 'SC. So if you bike or 'board on campus, watch for children, verrry small dogs, and people texting while walking. Those are the worst.
01:12
Check out breakfast at everybody's kitchen
Food
Everybody's Kitchen offers more home-style meals on a regular basis than any of the three dining halls on campus. Because of how close it is to freshman housing, many first-year students eat here on a regular basis. The variety of breakfast options available makes it a popular place to find students before morning classes.
00:46
A cloudy morning on trousdale parkway
Campus
Trousdale Parkway stretches about .4 miles across campus. There is always something happening on Trousdale, whether it be a fancy career fair with companies like Google and Hasbro, or something more casual like our campus involvement fairs.
01:16
What it's really like getting ready during college
Dorms
For some odd reason, a good amount of the people here look like they stepped out of a magazine at 8 am. Can't relate. When you're out grabbing Starbucks at 3 a.m., mornings can be pretty rough. For some odd reason, you'll always feel like you need to finish another Buzzfeed quiz at 2 a.m. And the next night, you'll be busting out a lab report until 4. Here's a look at the treacherous communal bathroom. They warn you about these guys. However, in Marks Tower, it's pretty decent. Not having as many girls per floor means that I've only had to use a small shower twice. No one likes showering at 1 a.m. anyway. Lol. PSA: Don't leave your hair in the shower! That's right, you too, fellas. This is California after all.
01:40
Welcome to my humble abode!!
Dorms
Right across from the Galen Center (home to USC basketball and volleyball) and behind the beach volleyball team's court lies South Residential college. South is home to many first-year students whether they are freshman or transfer students. It is made up of three connected buildings (Marks Tower, Marks Hall, and Pardee Tower), as well as the building in the backyard, Trojan Hall. While new students have it rough at South Residential, New North Residential, and many of the older residential colleges without air conditioning, the bond RAs establish between floormates and buildings is really cool. Sometimes they schedule inside activities like crafting or pizza movie nights. Other times, they plan trips. We could grab Ramen, head to the movie theatre, or even explore some of L.A.'s nicest cafes and art galleries. These events are always free to us, even the subway transportation. Another cool thing about first year housing is that in some residential colleges, professors live downstairs with their families. That's right, kids are growing up knowing USC as their home and us students as their role models. Having Faculty in Residence reminds students that there is life outside of these gates. It can be so easy to get sucked into living as though we're only surrounded by people our age. Furthermore, this emphasizes that professors have lives of their own, and they are always accessible to us. The university really wants students to get to know faculty, so hikes, dinners, and all kinds of activities that integrate the two groups are commonplace at 'SC.
01:41
Tutor campus center is dining dollar heaven
Food
If you're in the mood for fast-ish food, a nap in the sun, or a place to people-watch, then do we have a treat for you. The Ronald Tutor Campus Center has choices that range from picnic-style salads to your favorite burger and shake combo. Students love grabbing lunch here because of the close proximity to buildings that house their classes. The piano gracing the center of the outdoor seating plaza is on its last limb, but that doesn't stop students and visitors from making music for all to hear.
01:18
Halsey's on mccarthy quad? oh wait...
Campus
While Alumni Park on Trousdale is where you show up in your three-piece suits, down Hellman Way is where the magic happens. Just this year, McCarthy Quad has hosted a comedy show with Tiffany Haddish, a back-to-school concert with DREZO and Smino, a pre-game concert with Lil Pump, and the INSPIRE self-love festival with words from Halsey. And in between these big events, there is never a dull moment. With International Student Assembly events, Cardinal and Gold weekend events, the Vegan Festival, our weekly Farmer's Market, and so much more, there's hardly time for the grass to grow back!
01:02
Strolling through sgm's chemistry lecture hall
Academics
Close to Parkside, the dark side of campus, lies SGM. It's an eleven-story high office building and is home to USC's rigorous chemistry department. Here's a look at one of its empty lecture halls, which does not happen very often unless it's a Friday lecture at 9 a.m.
01:04
A sneak peak of usc's typical classroom!
Academics
Taper Hall is 3 floors high and is home to the foreign language department, general seminars, and basically any other type of interactive class that you can imagine. The stairway has a wonderful view. There is a mixture of both lecture halls and classrooms in Taper, and biology is a popular lecture-style seminar that is held here. While most of the classrooms will have tables, some are featured with desks instead!
