How effective are University of Southern California (USC) virtual tours?
It depends how you use them. University of Southern California (USC) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of Southern California (USC) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of Southern California (USC) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of Southern California (USC) campus by taking you around Los Angeles. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.
Can a University of Southern California (USC) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?
If you cannot visit University of Southern California (USC) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Southern California (USC) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of Southern California (USC) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of Southern California (USC) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of Southern California (USC) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.
What places can I virtually tour at University of Southern California (USC)?
For your convenience, below is a list of University of Southern California (USC) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.
- LA Memorial Coliseum at University of Southern California (USC)
- Von KleinSmid Center at University of Southern California (USC)
- USC Village Fitness Center at University of Southern California (USC)
- USC Shoah Foundation at University of Southern California (USC)
- La Sorbonne Apartments at University of Southern California (USC)
- Leavey Library at University of Southern California (USC)
- University of Southern California at University of Southern California (USC)
- EVK Dining Hall at University of Southern California (USC)
- McClintock Ave at University of Southern California (USC)
- USC Admission Center at University of Southern California (USC)
- Everybody's Kitchen at University of Southern California (USC)
- Doheny Memorial Library at University of Southern California (USC)
- University of Southern California Hillel Foundation at University of Southern California (USC)
- Terrace Apartments at University of Southern California (USC)
- USC School of Cinematic Arts at University of Southern California (USC)
- Seeley G. Mudd Building at University of Southern California (USC)
- USC Student Housing at University of Southern California (USC)
- Annenberg House at University of Southern California (USC)
- USC Bookstores at University of Southern California (USC)
- USC Heritage Hall at University of Southern California (USC)
- Lyon Recreation Center at University of Southern California (USC)
- Expo Park / USC Station at University of Southern California (USC)
- USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism at University of Southern California (USC)
- Tommy Trojan at University of Southern California (USC)
- USC Office of the Senior Vice President, Administration at University of Southern California (USC)
- Bing Theatre at University of Southern California (USC)
- Yoshinoya Figueroa & 30th at University of Southern California (USC)
- Argue Plaza at University of Southern California (USC)
- Amazon@USCVillage at University of Southern California (USC)
- Target at University of Southern California (USC)
- Parkside Dining Hall at University of Southern California (USC)
- McCarthy Quad at University of Southern California (USC)
- USC Special Collections/University Archives Library at University of Southern California (USC)
- Marshall Business School, USC at University of Southern California (USC)
- USC Village at University of Southern California (USC)
- Zemeckis Center for Digital Arts (RZC) at USC at University of Southern California (USC)
- Southern California Earthquake Center (SCEC) at University of Southern California (USC)
- Physical Education Building at University of Southern California (USC)
- USC McCarthy Way at University of Southern California (USC)
- Zumberge Hall of Science at University of Southern California (USC)
- Galen Center at University of Southern California (USC)
- USC Marks Hall at University of Southern California (USC)
- Trousdale Pkwy at University of Southern California (USC)
- The Von KleinSmid Center of International and Public Affairs at University of Southern California (USC)
- Tommy's Place at University of Southern California (USC)
- Anthony D. Lazzaro Plaza at University of Southern California (USC)
- VKC Library at University of Southern California (USC)
- Game Innovation Lab at University of Southern California (USC)
- USC Village Dining Hall at University of Southern California (USC)
- Ronald Tutor Campus Center at University of Southern California (USC)
- 1330 W Washington Blvd at University of Southern California (USC)
- Cromwell Track & Field at University of Southern California (USC)
- Taper Hall at University of Southern California (USC)
- Taper Hall (THH) at University of Southern California (USC)
- Mark's Tower at University of Southern California (USC)
- 325 W Adams Blvd at University of Southern California (USC)
What are the downsides of a University of Southern California (USC) virtual tour?
The downside of virtually touring University of Southern California (USC) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of Southern California (USC) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of Southern California (USC) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.
What are the benefits of a University of Southern California (USC) virtual tour?
The most obvious benefit of a University of Southern California (USC) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of Southern California (USC) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of Southern California (USC). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of Southern California (USC) and Los Angeles during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.
