University of Denver (DU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do University of Denver (DU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 13 tour videos for University of Denver (DU), so you can expect to spend between 39 to 65 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Denver (DU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Denver (DU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Denver (DU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Denver (DU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Denver, CO so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Denver (DU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Denver weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Denver (DU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Denver (DU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Denver (DU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Denver (DU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Denver if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Denver (DU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Denver (DU)?

Below is a list of every University of Denver (DU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of Denver (DU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Denver (DU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Denver (DU) students!

What is city Denver, CO like?

Denver is listed as West South Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Denver (DU).

Who are the tour guides for University of Denver (DU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Denver (DU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Denver (DU) tours:

University of Denver (DU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Denver (DU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Denver and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Denver (DU) in person.

13:23
University of denver jmac tour
BeckaPlusNovember Dorms
Hey everybod! Hope you enjoy this video tour of the Johnson McFarlane freshman dorm at the University of Denver.
20:38
University of denver centennial towers dorm tour
BeckaPlusNovember Dorms
Hey everyone! Welcome to a dorm tour of DU's Centennial Towers. This is a first year suite style dorm. This video gives you a very detailed overview of the room, kitchen, and bathroom. Hope this helps with your college decisions!
03:05
Academic building tour
BeckaPlusNovember Campus
Welcome to a tour of the media building at the University of Denver. This building is mostly used by film majors or students who audition for parts in films. Andy is usually at this building for most of her classes and most film majors are as well.
01:10
Campus reel night out.mov
BeckaPlusNovember
Hey guys! Hope you enjoy watching our fun night out in Denver. We took the light rail to the Cheesecake Factory and had a fun time hanging out.
02:51
Classroom tour
BeckaPlusNovember Campus
Welcome to a Classroom Tour of Sturm Hall at the University of Denver. Chances are if you go to this school, you will have at least one class here! There are all types of classes here but we take you into the biology lecture room and give you a quick tour. Hope you all enjoy!
02:32
Introducing ourselves + sharing our story
BeckaPlusNovember Interview
Welcome to our campus reel profile! Get to know us, why we chose DU, and a little bit about us.
03:59
What is du really like?
BeckaPlusNovember Interview
We talk about how we really feel about DU, the stereotypes, the majors, and much more. Hopefully you gained some insight on what it's really like to be here!
02:34
How we got in to du
BeckaPlusNovember Academics
We discuss how we got into DU. We give advice on essays and how to augment your application to increase your chances of getting in.
03:10
Top ten faqs about du
BeckaPlusNovember Academics
Learn the ten most frequently asked questions about DU.
03:23
What we wish we knew before applying to du
BeckaPlusNovember Academics
We talk about what we wish we knew before applying to DU. Hopefully these facts will help you consider your decision a bit more carefully.
