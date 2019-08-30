How long do University of Denver (DU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 13 tour videos for University of Denver (DU), so you can expect to spend between 39 to 65 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Denver (DU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Denver (DU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Denver (DU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Denver (DU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Denver, CO so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Denver (DU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Denver weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Denver (DU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Denver (DU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Denver (DU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Denver (DU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Denver if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Denver (DU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Denver (DU)?

Below is a list of every University of Denver (DU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of Denver (DU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Denver (DU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Denver (DU) students!

What is city Denver, CO like?

Denver is listed as West South Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Denver (DU).

Who are the tour guides for University of Denver (DU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Denver (DU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Denver (DU) tours:

University of Denver (DU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Denver (DU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Denver and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Denver (DU) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours: