University of Denver (DU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are University of Denver (DU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of Denver (DU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of Denver (DU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of Denver (DU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of Denver (DU) campus by taking you around Denver. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of Denver (DU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of Denver (DU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Denver (DU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of Denver (DU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of Denver (DU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of Denver (DU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of Denver (DU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of Denver (DU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of Denver (DU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of Denver (DU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of Denver (DU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of Denver (DU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of Denver (DU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of Denver (DU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of Denver (DU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of Denver (DU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of Denver (DU) and Denver during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

13:23
University of denver jmac tour
BeckaPlusNovember Dorms
Hey everybod! Hope you enjoy this video tour of the Johnson McFarlane freshman dorm at the University of Denver.
20:38
University of denver centennial towers dorm tour
BeckaPlusNovember Dorms
Hey everyone! Welcome to a dorm tour of DU's Centennial Towers. This is a first year suite style dorm. This video gives you a very detailed overview of the room, kitchen, and bathroom. Hope this helps with your college decisions!
03:05
Academic building tour
BeckaPlusNovember Campus
Welcome to a tour of the media building at the University of Denver. This building is mostly used by film majors or students who audition for parts in films. Andy is usually at this building for most of her classes and most film majors are as well.
01:10
Campus reel night out.mov
BeckaPlusNovember
Hey guys! Hope you enjoy watching our fun night out in Denver. We took the light rail to the Cheesecake Factory and had a fun time hanging out.
02:51
Classroom tour
BeckaPlusNovember Campus
Welcome to a Classroom Tour of Sturm Hall at the University of Denver. Chances are if you go to this school, you will have at least one class here! There are all types of classes here but we take you into the biology lecture room and give you a quick tour. Hope you all enjoy!
02:32
Introducing ourselves + sharing our story
BeckaPlusNovember Interview
Welcome to our campus reel profile! Get to know us, why we chose DU, and a little bit about us.
03:59
What is du really like?
BeckaPlusNovember Interview
We talk about how we really feel about DU, the stereotypes, the majors, and much more. Hopefully you gained some insight on what it's really like to be here!
02:34
How we got in to du
BeckaPlusNovember Academics
We discuss how we got into DU. We give advice on essays and how to augment your application to increase your chances of getting in.
03:10
Top ten faqs about du
BeckaPlusNovember Academics
Learn the ten most frequently asked questions about DU.
03:23
What we wish we knew before applying to du
BeckaPlusNovember Academics
We talk about what we wish we knew before applying to DU. Hopefully these facts will help you consider your decision a bit more carefully.
