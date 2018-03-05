Sign Up
Boston University (BU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Boston University (BU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 187 tour videos for Boston University (BU), so you can expect to spend between 561 to 935 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Boston University (BU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Boston University (BU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Boston University (BU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Boston University (BU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Boston, MA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Boston University (BU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Boston weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Boston University (BU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Boston University (BU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Boston University (BU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Boston University (BU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Boston if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Boston University (BU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Boston University (BU)?

Below is a list of every Boston University (BU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Boston University (BU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Boston University (BU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Boston University (BU) students!

What is city Boston, MA like?

Boston is listed as New England. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Boston University (BU).

Who are the tour guides for Boston University (BU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Boston University (BU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Boston University (BU) tours:

Boston University (BU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Boston University (BU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Boston and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Boston University (BU) in person.

00:38
Welcome to boston university!
Campus
Meet your tour guide who is so crazy stupid excited to take you around campus and show you how amazing Boston University is!
01:01
Friday morning at bu
Take a walk with me to start the morning and get to work!
00:47
Marsh plaza
Campus
This I should Marsh Plaza, a great place for organized groups to join together. Here we often see protests, art clubs, political statements, and Free Hugs club stops by every so often. Yes, that is a real club on campus!
00:59
Going to a big school (part one)
Just a bit about the pros and cons of going to such a big school and some advice.
01:18
Going to a big school (part two)
A bit more advice on the pros and cons of going to such a big school
01:01
Walk to class with me!
Campus
Come with me as I walk to class and check out the beautiful Bay State Rd!
00:37
Your average bu classroom
Academics
Here is a look at a normal BU Classroom in the College of Arts and Sciences Building.
00:28
The com lawn
A quick look at a social hub for student groups
00:36
Agganis arena
Here at Agganis Arena, you can find our hockey games along with special events and other sportsand concerts year round!
00:42
Nickerson field
Check out Nickerson Field! This is where you can find our soccer games, lacrosse game, and track meets!
