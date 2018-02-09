Sign Up
University of Georgia (UGA) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are University of Georgia (UGA) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of Georgia (UGA) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of Georgia (UGA) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of Georgia (UGA) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of Georgia (UGA) campus by taking you around Athens. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of Georgia (UGA) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of Georgia (UGA) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Georgia (UGA) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of Georgia (UGA) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of Georgia (UGA) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of Georgia (UGA) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of Georgia (UGA)?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of Georgia (UGA) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of Georgia (UGA) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of Georgia (UGA) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of Georgia (UGA) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of Georgia (UGA) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of Georgia (UGA) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of Georgia (UGA) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of Georgia (UGA) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of Georgia (UGA). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of Georgia (UGA) and Athens during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:41
Welcome to the university of georgia!
Campus
Meredith introduces herself and gets you excited for a tour of UGA! Go dawgs!
02:54
Dorm tour! welcome to myers!
Dorms
Welcome to Myers Hall, home of your campus tour guide! Meredith lives on the first floor of Myers Hall with one roommate, and she walks you around her dorm room to show off her snazzy decorations. Myers Hall is sort of the "honors dorm" on campus, but you don't have to be in honors to live there. The rooms are very spacious and nice, and the dorm as a whole is pretty quiet.
02:38
Late night studying? come to the mlc!
Academics
The Miller Learning Center is one of the best places to study on campus. Open 24/7, the MLC provides a variety of different studying environments, from private study rooms to quiet group areas even to a coffee shop with comfy chairs! Here, Meredith explains the MLC and takes you inside one of the study rooms.
02:58
Meredith explains different dorms at uga
Dorms
Meredith sits down and explains some of the different types of dorms at UGA, from high-rises to apartment-style, so that you can better understand what dorm life actually looks like!
00:43
Rainy class changes
Campus
Many times, running from class to class on a tight schedule can be difficult. It only gets worse if there's construction. Add rain to the equation, and you've got a bit of a mess on your hands. Make sure to plan your class schedule accordingly, because with UGA's large campus, you never know when you'll be sloshing through the mud to sprint to class!
00:45
Quiet wing of the mlc (shhh, it's exam week!)
Academics
Meredith walks you through a (whispered) tour of one of the quiet study wings in the Miller Learning Center, showing off the media cubbies, group tables, and countless study rooms.
01:54
Late night studying (college is hard)
Academics
UGA's campus is beautiful, but the classes are no joke! Meredith shares her experience of late-night studying to show that college is challenging and does require a lot of work.
01:22
Getting around campus - uga buses!
Campus
Because UGA has such a large (and beautiful) campus, it can sometimes be difficult to get from one end of it to the other. Enter the UGA bus system! These buses are free for not only students but anyone in Athens to use to get around campus. There are eight or nine different routes that make it easy for students to get anywhere they need, and because buses normally come to their stops every 5 minutes or so, traveling across campus is quick and easy. Routes and bus tracking times are available on the free UGA app (which is a lifesaver when you're new to campus or late to class).
02:34
Meet taylor, josh, and davis!
Let some of Meredith's friends tell you what they think about UGA, why they chose to come here, and what their favorite and least favorite parts of campus are. Meet Davis, Josh, and Taylor! (Also, catch a glimpse into Mell Hall, one of the other dorms on campus!)
01:56
Ringing the chapel bell!
Ringing the Chapel Bell is a time-honored tradition here at UGA. Students do it to celebrate victories, for the school or in life, or show school spirit. It's a great way to start out your traditions on the UGA campus!
