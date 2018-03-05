Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

When is the best time to visit University of Michigan-Ann Arbor?

Visiting University of Michigan-Ann Arbor depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit University of Michigan-Ann Arbor twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Ann Arbor as well. Remember that Ann Arbor is also catering to 28120 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit University of Michigan-Ann Arbor?

The University of Michigan-Ann Arbor admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Ann Arbor. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

What do families do in Ann Arbor when they visit University of Michigan-Ann Arbor?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Ann Arbor. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at University of Michigan-Ann Arbor and see for yourself how the student make use of Ann Arbor.

What buildings should I look at when I visit University of Michigan-Ann Arbor?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

01:35
Law quad
Campus
The law quad is one of the prettiest quads on campus. It is quiet and secluded which makes it really nice to walk through and clear your head a little bit.
00:42
Bell tower chimes!
Campus
This is one of the campus centers. Students are often rushing to one class to another under this belltower and there are also a couple of classes in the belltower itself too!
00:37
Taking a look at the diag + "m"!
Campus
I misspoke during this video and called this ’the central area’ when it does in fact have a name— the diag haha. It is THE center for student engagement. If there is a protest it is most likely going to be there. During the winter there will be snow and the M will be covered, but the snow will show that nobody steps on the M. There is just this giant area of un-stepped-on snow.
01:48
Talking about michigan weather
Academics
Michigan is cold, and you have to be prepared for this if you are going to study here. It isn’t unbearable cold, but you have to prepare for it. This often means layering up and making sure that you are dressed for what Mother Nature has in plans for the day. There have been weeks where it is 50 degrees one day and 5 degrees feirenheight the next.
01:49
Ross business school
Academics
Ross is gigantic, which you probably got if you watched the video. The video I took was just one portion of the school. One of my favorite stories about Ross is about the ‘tree of life’ in the business quad. There is a tree that the school was planning on chopping down to build over, but the students at the time protested for the tree to stay— so the school listened and didn’t chop it down. Now there is this really magnificent tree in the middle of the school.
00:52
Example classroom!
Academics
Here is an example classroom on in North Quad. The classroom I am showing you here is one that is mainly for upper level students. As a freshman you will most likely be in lecture halls that are rather large and can seat up to 300 students, but then you will still be able to have a lab or discussion in a smaller classroom to go over concepts in more depth with your peers.
01:04
Study spot in weiser hall
Academics
This was shot on the 9th floor of the renovated section of Weiser Hall. I had a coding class in this building and this is how I found this secret campus gem. Not many people know about it and it is a little out of the way, so this often means that it is empty.
01:47
Using transportation on uofms campus!
One of the biggest perks in my opinion of going to UofM is how reliable the transportation is. I have lived in other places where the transportation is quick, but it is not reliable and this is incredibly frustrating. If you are a student at Umich you have access to both the city buses as well as UofM buses for ‘free’. Both of these buses have never been too full for me to find a space on, and they both are really good at showing up on time.
01:34
Law lib!
Academics
I took two videos of the law campus because it is one of my favorite parts of Michigans campus. UofMs libraries are the biggest in the world, and law libraries are historically known as being very grand. UofM’s law lib is no exception to this.
01:03
Taking a look at the ugli during midterms.
Academics
I took this video at midnight when I was leaving a 3 hour study-sesh at the library. It is one of the ‘go-to’ study spots on campus for students to meet up as well as study with one another.
