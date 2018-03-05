How long do University of Michigan-Ann Arbor tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 95 tour videos for University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, so you can expect to spend between 285 to 475 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Michigan-Ann Arbor and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Michigan-Ann Arbor tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Michigan-Ann Arbor tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Michigan-Ann Arbor in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Ann Arbor, MI so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Ann Arbor weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Michigan-Ann Arbor website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Michigan-Ann Arbor tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Michigan-Ann Arbor starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Michigan-Ann Arbor students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Ann Arbor if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Michigan-Ann Arbor?

Below is a list of every University of Michigan-Ann Arbor building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of Michigan-Ann Arbor tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Michigan-Ann Arbor include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Michigan-Ann Arbor students!

What is city Ann Arbor, MI like?

Ann Arbor is listed as East North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Michigan-Ann Arbor.

Who are the tour guides for University of Michigan-Ann Arbor on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Michigan-Ann Arbor tours:

University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Michigan-Ann Arbor is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Ann Arbor and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Michigan-Ann Arbor in person.

