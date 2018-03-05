Sign Up
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do University of Michigan-Ann Arbor tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 95 tour videos for University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, so you can expect to spend between 285 to 475 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Michigan-Ann Arbor and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Michigan-Ann Arbor tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Michigan-Ann Arbor tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Michigan-Ann Arbor in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Ann Arbor, MI so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Ann Arbor weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Michigan-Ann Arbor website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Michigan-Ann Arbor tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Michigan-Ann Arbor starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Michigan-Ann Arbor students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Ann Arbor if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Michigan-Ann Arbor?

Below is a list of every University of Michigan-Ann Arbor building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of Michigan-Ann Arbor tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Michigan-Ann Arbor include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Michigan-Ann Arbor students!

What is city Ann Arbor, MI like?

Ann Arbor is listed as East North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Michigan-Ann Arbor.

Who are the tour guides for University of Michigan-Ann Arbor on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Michigan-Ann Arbor tours:

University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Michigan-Ann Arbor is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Ann Arbor and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Michigan-Ann Arbor in person.

01:35
Law quad
Campus
The law quad is one of the prettiest quads on campus. It is quiet and secluded which makes it really nice to walk through and clear your head a little bit.
00:42
Bell tower chimes!
Campus
This is one of the campus centers. Students are often rushing to one class to another under this belltower and there are also a couple of classes in the belltower itself too!
00:37
Taking a look at the diag + "m"!
Campus
I misspoke during this video and called this ’the central area’ when it does in fact have a name— the diag haha. It is THE center for student engagement. If there is a protest it is most likely going to be there. During the winter there will be snow and the M will be covered, but the snow will show that nobody steps on the M. There is just this giant area of un-stepped-on snow.
01:48
Talking about michigan weather
Academics
Michigan is cold, and you have to be prepared for this if you are going to study here. It isn’t unbearable cold, but you have to prepare for it. This often means layering up and making sure that you are dressed for what Mother Nature has in plans for the day. There have been weeks where it is 50 degrees one day and 5 degrees feirenheight the next.
01:49
Ross business school
Academics
Ross is gigantic, which you probably got if you watched the video. The video I took was just one portion of the school. One of my favorite stories about Ross is about the ‘tree of life’ in the business quad. There is a tree that the school was planning on chopping down to build over, but the students at the time protested for the tree to stay— so the school listened and didn’t chop it down. Now there is this really magnificent tree in the middle of the school.
00:52
Example classroom!
Academics
Here is an example classroom on in North Quad. The classroom I am showing you here is one that is mainly for upper level students. As a freshman you will most likely be in lecture halls that are rather large and can seat up to 300 students, but then you will still be able to have a lab or discussion in a smaller classroom to go over concepts in more depth with your peers.
01:04
Study spot in weiser hall
Academics
This was shot on the 9th floor of the renovated section of Weiser Hall. I had a coding class in this building and this is how I found this secret campus gem. Not many people know about it and it is a little out of the way, so this often means that it is empty.
01:47
Using transportation on uofms campus!
One of the biggest perks in my opinion of going to UofM is how reliable the transportation is. I have lived in other places where the transportation is quick, but it is not reliable and this is incredibly frustrating. If you are a student at Umich you have access to both the city buses as well as UofM buses for ‘free’. Both of these buses have never been too full for me to find a space on, and they both are really good at showing up on time.
01:34
Law lib!
Academics
I took two videos of the law campus because it is one of my favorite parts of Michigans campus. UofMs libraries are the biggest in the world, and law libraries are historically known as being very grand. UofM’s law lib is no exception to this.
01:03
Taking a look at the ugli during midterms.
Academics
I took this video at midnight when I was leaving a 3 hour study-sesh at the library. It is one of the ‘go-to’ study spots on campus for students to meet up as well as study with one another.
