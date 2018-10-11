When is the best time to visit University of Notre Dame?

Visiting University of Notre Dame depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit University of Notre Dame twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Notre Dame as well. Remember that Notre Dame is also catering to 8425 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit University of Notre Dame?

The University of Notre Dame admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Notre Dame. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

Ivy Court Inn & Suites at University of Notre Dame

Hilton Garden Inn South Bend at University of Notre Dame

Staybridge Suites South Bend-University Area at University of Notre Dame

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel South Bend at University of Notre Dame

Aloft South Bend at University of Notre Dame

Embassy Suites by Hilton South Bend at Notre Dame at University of Notre Dame

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott South Bend at Notre Dame at University of Notre Dame

Comfort Suites University Area at University of Notre Dame

Best Western Plus Mishawaka Inn at University of Notre Dame

Residence Inn by Marriott South Bend at University of Notre Dame

Waterford Estates Lodge at University of Notre Dame

Comfort Inn & Suites at University of Notre Dame

Hyatt Place South Bend/Mishawaka at University of Notre Dame

Candlewood Suites South Bend Airport at University of Notre Dame

Candlewood Suites Mishawaka at University of Notre Dame

Holiday Inn Mishawaka - Conference Center at University of Notre Dame

Red Roof Inn Mishawaka - Notre Dame at University of Notre Dame

Rodeway Inn at University of Notre Dame

Holiday Inn of Mishawaka at University of Notre Dame

Courtyard by Marriott South Bend Mishawaka at University of Notre Dame

Motel 6 Mishawaka at University of Notre Dame

The Inn at Saint Mary's at University of Notre Dame

Courtyard by Marriott South Bend Downtown at University of Notre Dame

Stephen's Motel at University of Notre Dame

Americas Best Value Inn - Notre Dame/South Bend at University of Notre Dame

Airport Inn & suties at University of Notre Dame

Hampton Inn & Suites South Bend at University of Notre Dame

Innisfree Bed & Breakfast at University of Notre Dame

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott South Bend Mishawaka at University of Notre Dame

The Oliver Inn Bed & Breakfast at University of Notre Dame

Home2 Suites by Hilton Mishawaka South Bend at University of Notre Dame

Pang Ford Motel at University of Notre Dame

Sleep Inn at University of Notre Dame

Quality Inn & Suites at University of Notre Dame

Cozy, Bohemian, Free Eggs at University of Notre Dame

Baymont by Wyndham Mishawaka South Bend Area at University of Notre Dame

Extended Stay America Hotel South Bend - Mishawaka - South at University of Notre Dame

Knights Inn South Bend at University of Notre Dame

Residence Inn by Marriott South Bend Mishawaka at University of Notre Dame

Motel 6 South Bend - Mishawaka IN at University of Notre Dame

Suburban Extended Stay Hotel at University of Notre Dame

Hampton Inn & Suites Mishawaka/South Bend at Heritage Square at University of Notre Dame

Quality Inn University Area at University of Notre Dame

Varsity Clubs of America- South Bend at University of Notre Dame

South Bend Motel at University of Notre Dame

Morris Inn at University of Notre Dame

Cushing Manor Bed & Breakfast at University of Notre Dame

Relax Inn Motel at University of Notre Dame

Holiday Inn Express & Suites South Bend - Notre Dame Univ. at University of Notre Dame

Extended Stay America - South Bend - Mishawaka - North at University of Notre Dame

Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham South Bend/At Notre Dame at University of Notre Dame

Beiger Mansion Inn at University of Notre Dame

La Quinta Inn & Suites South Bend at University of Notre Dame

SpringHill Suites by Marriott South Bend Mishawaka at University of Notre Dame

Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Mishawaka, IN at University of Notre Dame

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Mishawaka - South Bend at University of Notre Dame

What do families do in Notre Dame when they visit University of Notre Dame?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Notre Dame. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at University of Notre Dame and see for yourself how the student make use of Notre Dame.

Check out these related virtual tours: