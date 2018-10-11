Sign Up
University of Notre Dame Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit University of Notre Dame?

Visiting University of Notre Dame depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit University of Notre Dame twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Notre Dame as well. Remember that Notre Dame is also catering to 8425 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit University of Notre Dame?

The University of Notre Dame admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Notre Dame. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Ivy Court Inn & Suites at University of Notre Dame
  • Hilton Garden Inn South Bend at University of Notre Dame
  • Staybridge Suites South Bend-University Area at University of Notre Dame
  • DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel South Bend at University of Notre Dame
  • Aloft South Bend at University of Notre Dame
  • Embassy Suites by Hilton South Bend at Notre Dame at University of Notre Dame
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott South Bend at Notre Dame at University of Notre Dame
  • Comfort Suites University Area at University of Notre Dame
  • Best Western Plus Mishawaka Inn at University of Notre Dame
  • Residence Inn by Marriott South Bend at University of Notre Dame
  • Waterford Estates Lodge at University of Notre Dame
  • Comfort Inn & Suites at University of Notre Dame
  • Hyatt Place South Bend/Mishawaka at University of Notre Dame
  • Candlewood Suites South Bend Airport at University of Notre Dame
  • Candlewood Suites Mishawaka at University of Notre Dame
  • Holiday Inn Mishawaka - Conference Center at University of Notre Dame
  • Red Roof Inn Mishawaka - Notre Dame at University of Notre Dame
  • Rodeway Inn at University of Notre Dame
  • Holiday Inn of Mishawaka at University of Notre Dame
  • Courtyard by Marriott South Bend Mishawaka at University of Notre Dame
  • Motel 6 Mishawaka at University of Notre Dame
  • The Inn at Saint Mary's at University of Notre Dame
  • Courtyard by Marriott South Bend Downtown at University of Notre Dame
  • Stephen's Motel at University of Notre Dame
  • Americas Best Value Inn - Notre Dame/South Bend at University of Notre Dame
  • Airport Inn & suties at University of Notre Dame
  • Hampton Inn & Suites South Bend at University of Notre Dame
  • Innisfree Bed & Breakfast at University of Notre Dame
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott South Bend Mishawaka at University of Notre Dame
  • The Oliver Inn Bed & Breakfast at University of Notre Dame
  • Home2 Suites by Hilton Mishawaka South Bend at University of Notre Dame
  • Pang Ford Motel at University of Notre Dame
  • Sleep Inn at University of Notre Dame
  • Quality Inn & Suites at University of Notre Dame
  • Cozy, Bohemian, Free Eggs at University of Notre Dame
  • Baymont by Wyndham Mishawaka South Bend Area at University of Notre Dame
  • Extended Stay America Hotel South Bend - Mishawaka - South at University of Notre Dame
  • Knights Inn South Bend at University of Notre Dame
  • Residence Inn by Marriott South Bend Mishawaka at University of Notre Dame
  • Motel 6 South Bend - Mishawaka IN at University of Notre Dame
  • Suburban Extended Stay Hotel at University of Notre Dame
  • Hampton Inn & Suites Mishawaka/South Bend at Heritage Square at University of Notre Dame
  • Quality Inn University Area at University of Notre Dame
  • Varsity Clubs of America- South Bend at University of Notre Dame
  • South Bend Motel at University of Notre Dame
  • Morris Inn at University of Notre Dame
  • Cushing Manor Bed & Breakfast at University of Notre Dame
  • Relax Inn Motel at University of Notre Dame
  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites South Bend - Notre Dame Univ. at University of Notre Dame
  • Extended Stay America - South Bend - Mishawaka - North at University of Notre Dame
  • Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham South Bend/At Notre Dame at University of Notre Dame
  • Beiger Mansion Inn at University of Notre Dame
  • La Quinta Inn & Suites South Bend at University of Notre Dame
  • SpringHill Suites by Marriott South Bend Mishawaka at University of Notre Dame
  • Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Mishawaka, IN at University of Notre Dame
  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites Mishawaka - South Bend at University of Notre Dame

What do families do in Notre Dame when they visit University of Notre Dame?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Notre Dame. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at University of Notre Dame and see for yourself how the student make use of Notre Dame.

00:55
Welcome to notre dame!
Academics
Meet Maggie, your tour guide! As a senior at Notre Dame, I'm sure I can show you everything you need to see :)
03:22
The notre dame dorm system
Dorms
The dorm system at Notre Dame is very unique and contributes a lot to the college experience and development of character. Learn about how the system works and get a peek of a hall council meeting in Pasquerilla East Hall!
01:17
Ryan hall room tour
Dorms
Meet Julia and Julia in their room in Ryan Hall! Ryan Hall is a newer women's dorm, built in 2009, and is located on West quad. It is sometimes referred to as "Hotel Ryan" due to the building's fancy style.
01:39
Fun on south quad
Food
Venture from Debart quad to South quad and get a chance to talk to 2 juniors playing volleyball outside on the quad! South Quad is the biggest green quad on campus and houses Alumni Hall, Dillon Hall, Fisher Hall, Pangborn Hall, Lyons Hall, Morrisey Hall, Howard Hall, Badin Hall, the Rockne Memorial Gym, Campus Ministry, and South Dining Hall!
01:35
God quad and notre dame legends
Watch this video to find out why God quad is called God quad! Get a chance to see Notre's Dame's Golden Dome (plated with real gold) and hear some Notre Dame history and myths! The 2 dorms on this quad are Sorin College and Walsh Hall, 2 of the oldest dorms at Notre Dame!
01:55
Stanford hall room tour
Dorms
Meet Ryan in his room in Stanford Hall! Stanford Hall has been used as a men's dorm since 1957, so there is SO MUCH tradition in these walls! Stanford shares a chapel with its rival, Keenan Hall, and is located on North Quad across from North Dining Hall.
03:50
Debartolo hall
Academics
Check out "Debart quad" and Debartolo Hall where 41% of the classroom spaces at Notre Dame are. I show you the largest lecture hall, one of the smallest classrooms on campus, and a secret study spot!
02:56
The notre dame meal plan
Food
Here I describe the full meal plan that comes as part of the Notre Dame room and board. I am really happy with the dining hall and other food on our campus and in over 3 years as a student, I have NEVER run out of meal swipes for a given week.
02:52
A look at north quad: stonehenge and north dining hall
Food
Fun fact about the "Stonehenge" fountain: if Notre Dame wins our first home football game of the season each year, students will celebrate by running through the fountain! Wait until the second half of the video for a walk through North Dining hall at dinner time.
03:13
Maggie's study advice
Academics
Notre Dame is a very rigorous academic environment, but it is not too competitive or cut-throat. The students are willing to help each other out, especially in Engineering. The professors care about their students not only as students, but as people, because Notre Dame students have so much more to them than intelligence.
