Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

University of Notre Dame Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do University of Notre Dame tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 18 tour videos for University of Notre Dame, so you can expect to spend between 54 to 90 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Notre Dame and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Notre Dame tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Notre Dame tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Notre Dame in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Notre Dame, IN so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Notre Dame, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Notre Dame weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Notre Dame website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Notre Dame tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Notre Dame starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Notre Dame students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Notre Dame if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Notre Dame admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What will I see on a University of Notre Dame tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Notre Dame include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Notre Dame students!

What is city Notre Dame, IN like?

Notre Dame is listed as East North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Notre Dame.

Who are the tour guides for University of Notre Dame on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Notre Dame. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Notre Dame tours:

University of Notre Dame, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Notre Dame is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Notre Dame and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Notre Dame in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:55
Welcome to notre dame!
Academics
Meet Maggie, your tour guide! As a senior at Notre Dame, I'm sure I can show you everything you need to see :)
03:22
The notre dame dorm system
Dorms
The dorm system at Notre Dame is very unique and contributes a lot to the college experience and development of character. Learn about how the system works and get a peek of a hall council meeting in Pasquerilla East Hall!
01:17
Ryan hall room tour
Dorms
Meet Julia and Julia in their room in Ryan Hall! Ryan Hall is a newer women's dorm, built in 2009, and is located on West quad. It is sometimes referred to as "Hotel Ryan" due to the building's fancy style.
01:39
Fun on south quad
Food
Venture from Debart quad to South quad and get a chance to talk to 2 juniors playing volleyball outside on the quad! South Quad is the biggest green quad on campus and houses Alumni Hall, Dillon Hall, Fisher Hall, Pangborn Hall, Lyons Hall, Morrisey Hall, Howard Hall, Badin Hall, the Rockne Memorial Gym, Campus Ministry, and South Dining Hall!
01:35
God quad and notre dame legends
Watch this video to find out why God quad is called God quad! Get a chance to see Notre's Dame's Golden Dome (plated with real gold) and hear some Notre Dame history and myths! The 2 dorms on this quad are Sorin College and Walsh Hall, 2 of the oldest dorms at Notre Dame!
01:55
Stanford hall room tour
Dorms
Meet Ryan in his room in Stanford Hall! Stanford Hall has been used as a men's dorm since 1957, so there is SO MUCH tradition in these walls! Stanford shares a chapel with its rival, Keenan Hall, and is located on North Quad across from North Dining Hall.
03:50
Debartolo hall
Academics
Check out "Debart quad" and Debartolo Hall where 41% of the classroom spaces at Notre Dame are. I show you the largest lecture hall, one of the smallest classrooms on campus, and a secret study spot!
02:56
The notre dame meal plan
Food
Here I describe the full meal plan that comes as part of the Notre Dame room and board. I am really happy with the dining hall and other food on our campus and in over 3 years as a student, I have NEVER run out of meal swipes for a given week.
02:52
A look at north quad: stonehenge and north dining hall
Food
Fun fact about the "Stonehenge" fountain: if Notre Dame wins our first home football game of the season each year, students will celebrate by running through the fountain! Wait until the second half of the video for a walk through North Dining hall at dinner time.
03:13
Maggie's study advice
Academics
Notre Dame is a very rigorous academic environment, but it is not too competitive or cut-throat. The students are willing to help each other out, especially in Engineering. The professors care about their students not only as students, but as people, because Notre Dame students have so much more to them than intelligence.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved