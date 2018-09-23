Sign Up
University of Scranton Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are University of Scranton virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of Scranton is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of Scranton virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of Scranton vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of Scranton campus by taking you around Scranton. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of Scranton virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of Scranton in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Scranton is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of Scranton people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of Scranton and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of Scranton in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of Scranton?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of Scranton places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of Scranton virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of Scranton on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of Scranton in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of Scranton virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of Scranton virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of Scranton virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of Scranton in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of Scranton. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of Scranton and Scranton during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:02
Scranton! the electric city
Campus
Welcome to the University of Scranton! Home of Dunder-Mifflin Paper Company... sort of. Follow me to see how I navigate my life as an occupational therapy student!
00:41
Rooftop garden!
College can be and is stressful, but this therapy garden is a place that many people, including myself, enjoy especially to take a break or need a refreshing place to study! The weather can be brutal in Scranton, but my friends and I have learned to appreciate the nice weather while we have it.
01:03
Working woman!
Academics
School, work, work and school? Federal work study helps me work on campus and have the opportunity to, sometimes, get paid to do my homework! Here's a little glimpse into what a shift at the box office may look like for me.
00:24
Views!!!
Dorms
Scranton's location makes way for it to have some of the most beautiful sunsets around! We are surrounded by mountains, making the scenery even more beautiful. Here I show you just one of the amazing sunsets of the semester from the lounge at the end of my dorm hall. Every dorm building has at least three lounges or study areas. I am in the lounge on my floor of my dorm building for this video.
03:23
My corner in scranton!
Dorms
Welcome to my sophomore dorm in Redington Hall! At the U, what we call University of Scranton, you have to live on campus your first two years, if you are a residential student. Freshman year, you have one roommate and a communal bathroom. Scranton is really good at ensuring there will be no triples in any rooms made for a double, there are rarely any triples. Some buildings are one sex, but those that are not are co-ed by floor, 1st floor all girls, second floor all boys, etc. There is no air conditioning in the freshman dorms, but you really don't need it for that long- it gets cold quickly. All sophomore housing is quad style, unless you have accommodations like me. Regularly, it would be two double rooms with a shared bathroom in between. There is air conditioning and you can control in your room and a maintenance worker who cleans your room/bathroom. Overall, I have had a pretty good residence experience here.
00:45
Disney yoga
Academics
At Scranton, and many colleges, a wide range of fitness classes are offered on top of the gym and recreation centers. At my school, they offer spin classes, yoga, meditation, pilates, HIIT, and more free to students, and most are led by students. Students have to already be certified or can take training classes to instruct the classes. This yoga class was instructed by my friend, Maddie, who was certified before she got to the U and started teaching classes in her first semester of college. This particular class was Disney themed and was really fun! It's just one of the many classes that the University offers for its students to stay healthy. Scranton as a whole has many different aspects demonstrating that they believe the health of their students is important. They also offer many different opportunities and incentives to get students excited to participate in activities to make them healthy.
00:25
Beading hope
Academics
At school, I participate in as many clubs and extracurricular activities as I can. This includes the Student Occupational Therapy Association, Show Your Stripes Club, Colleges Against Cancer, and Beading Hope Club. This video highlights Beading Hope, a club that makes bracelets for people how have mental or physical illnesses, or just need a smile. At this point in the meeting, we were making bracelets and writing the cards to prepare them to be donated. We have donated to Children's Hospitals, Counseling Centers, and many other places in and around our area, also around the state. There are so many different clubs and opportunities to get involved and a lot of them have something to do with service, as that is a big part of our school's mission as a Jesuit university.
01:09
Suite sophomore dorms
Dorms
A look into a typical sophomore style dorm. Here is a look at my friends' quad. There are four of them two per room, who share a bathroom. They each have their own beds, desk, drawers, wardrobes, and shelves. There are three separate sophomore dorm buildings because all residential students need to live on campus their sophomore year. To find a roommate/quadmates, many students went through their friend groups or combined with mutual friends. Freshman year, many people find roommates through a Facebook group monitored by admissions. People make connections from there and meet their roommates. Others go random and end up finding their best friends.
00:47
Good morning
I have a pretty quick and easy morning routine. I like to set my clothes out and get my school bag ready the night before. I wake up, get dressed, make my bed, brush my teeth, grab a little snack and then head out the door to class. I do this because it gives me a chance to sleep just a little longer and makes my mornings a lot less stressful, which I need especially this semester because I have long days.
01:11
Morning commute
Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings all of my friends and I head down to the same few classes together, occupational therapy labs. Sam and Mary help me talk a little more about our campus. It has long winters and humid, rainy falls and springs. Scranton is technically a city, but it is more like a town compared to the cities we live in or near, Philadelphia and Chicago. We typically spend the entire 10ish minute walk across campus to talking and catching up, or studying if there are quizzes in our labs.
