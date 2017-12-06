Sign Up
University of St. Andrews

2024 University of St. Andrews Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, % of freshman live on campus at University of St. Andrews?

What type of housing does University of St. Andrews provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at University of St. Andrews, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms -
Women's Dorms -
Men's Dorms -
Sorority Housing -
Fraternity Housing -
Single-student Apartments -
Married Student Apartments -
Special Houses for Disable Students -
Special Houses for International Students -
Cooperative Houses -
Other Housing Type -

What are the dorms like at University of St. Andrews?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of St. Andrews dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of St. Andrews, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of St. Andrews feel like home!

What are the dimensions of University of St. Andrews dorm rooms?

The University of St. Andrews dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of St. Andrews on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of St. Andrews likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

00:43
flat at st. andrews
Dorms
Sophia shows you around her Flat at St. Andrews. This place is very accessible to school and other establishments which is great.
00:28
Darcy gives advice to incoming freshmen!
Dorms
Darcy is your official tour guide at University of St. Andrews.
00:42
Sophia breaks down the student housing at st. andrews
Dorms
During her first year Sophia lives in (DRA) David Russell apartment, and she lives in a room with own bathroom and live by herself. Now she lives in a flat with other roomates
00:05
Sadly, all good things must come to an end...
Dorms
Sophia bids her final goodbye!
00:15
One piece of advice to incoming freshmen? "bring a tux"
Dorms
The weather in St. Andrews is very predictable, it is very cold and a jacket is a must.
00:50
involvement at st. andrews
Dorms
Sophia tells you about her Extra Curricular Involvement at St. Andrews.
00:23
Meet julian! and hear why he chose st. andrews
Dorms
Julian chose St. Andrews because it is pretty known for its International Relation Program.

