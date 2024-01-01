American University Kogod: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the American University Kogod program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to American University Kogod including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into American University Kogod. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
American University Kogod has a total enrollment of 46 full-time students. The reported tuition is $86,191.00 per year. The program is 45.7% male and 54.3% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the American University Kogod are promising. 33.3% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 81.5% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $91,615.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is May 1.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the American University Kogod?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 8 years.
Out of the 78 applicants that were accepted to American University Kogod, 46 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of American University Kogod.
American University Kogod reported an average GMAT score of 618.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 155 and GRE Quantitative score of 147.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.08. Additionally, 20 students had prior work experience, with an average of 74 months of previous work experience - 6 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about American University Kogod
1
What is the American University Kogod acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for American University Kogod is 56.93%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for American University Kogod?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at American University Kogod is 618.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into American University Kogod?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.08.
4
How can I get into American University Kogod?
To increase your chances of getting into American University Kogod, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.08, a GMAT score of false, and about 74 months of work experience.
