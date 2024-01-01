Appalachian State University Walker: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Appalachian State University Walker program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Appalachian State University Walker including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Appalachian State University Walker. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Appalachian State University Walker has a total enrollment of 59 full-time students. The reported tuition is $29,899.00 per year. The program is 44.1% male and 55.9% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Appalachian State University Walker are promising. 72.7% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 97.7% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $58,000.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is July 1.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Appalachian State University Walker?
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Appalachian State University Walker?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 2 years.
Out of the 33 applicants that were accepted to Appalachian State University Walker, 59 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Appalachian State University Walker.
Appalachian State University Walker reported an average GMAT score of N/A for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.45. Additionally, 20 students had prior work experience, with an average of 48 months of previous work experience - 4 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Appalachian State University Walker
1
What is the Appalachian State University Walker acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Appalachian State University Walker is 94.29%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Appalachian State University Walker?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Appalachian State University Walker is N/A.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Appalachian State University Walker?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.45.
4
How can I get into Appalachian State University Walker?
To increase your chances of getting into Appalachian State University Walker, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.45, a GMAT score of N/A, and about 48 months of work experience.
MBA Programs
Check out Our Guides to these MBA Programs:
Popular ProgramsHarvard University MBA Stanford University MBA Columbia University MBA University of Pennsylvania Wharton New York University Stern Northwestern University Kellogg Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan University of Chicago Booth Yale University MBA Duke University Fuqua
Other ProgramsArizona State University W.P. Carey Arkansas State University--Jonesboro MBA Arkansas Tech University MBA Auburn University Harbert Auburn University--Montgomery MBA Augusta University MBA Babson College Olin Baylor University Hankamer Bellarmine University Rubel Belmont University Massey