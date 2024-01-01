Babson College Olin: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Babson College Olin program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Babson College Olin including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Babson College Olin. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Babson College Olin has a total enrollment of 283 full-time students. The reported tuition is $115,244.00 per year. The program is 68.9% male and 31.1% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Babson College Olin are promising. 55.2% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 77.6% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $78,313.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is Rolling.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Babson College Olin?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 11 years.
Out of the 329 applicants that were accepted to Babson College Olin, 283 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Babson College Olin.
Babson College Olin reported an average GMAT score of 595.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 153 and GRE Quantitative score of 153.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.22. Additionally, 131 students had prior work experience, with an average of 71 months of previous work experience - 5 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Babson College Olin
1
What is the Babson College Olin acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Babson College Olin is 78.9%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Babson College Olin?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Babson College Olin is 595.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Babson College Olin?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.22.
4
How can I get into Babson College Olin?
To increase your chances of getting into Babson College Olin, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.22, a GMAT score of false, and about 71 months of work experience.
