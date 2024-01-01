Baylor University Hankamer: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Baylor University Hankamer program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Baylor University Hankamer including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Baylor University Hankamer. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Baylor University Hankamer has a total enrollment of 93 full-time students. The reported tuition is $42,842.00 per year. The program is 58.1% male and 41.9% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Baylor University Hankamer are promising. 65.6% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 90.6% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $78,808.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is May 15.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Baylor University Hankamer?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 4 years.
Out of the 77 applicants that were accepted to Baylor University Hankamer, 93 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Baylor University Hankamer.
Baylor University Hankamer reported an average GMAT score of 617.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 156 and GRE Quantitative score of 154.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.43. Additionally, 26 students had prior work experience, with an average of 26 months of previous work experience - 2 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Baylor University Hankamer
1
What is the Baylor University Hankamer acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Baylor University Hankamer is 52.74%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Baylor University Hankamer?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Baylor University Hankamer is 617.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Baylor University Hankamer?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.43.
4
How can I get into Baylor University Hankamer?
To increase your chances of getting into Baylor University Hankamer, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.43, a GMAT score of false, and about 26 months of work experience.
