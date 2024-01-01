Auburn University Harbert: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Auburn University Harbert program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Auburn University Harbert including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Auburn University Harbert. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Auburn University Harbert has a total enrollment of 66 full-time students. The reported tuition is $44,226.00 per year. The program is 57.6% male and 42.4% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Auburn University Harbert are promising. 82.4% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 97.1% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $68,191.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is Rolling.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Auburn University Harbert?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 4 years.
Out of the 35 applicants that were accepted to Auburn University Harbert, 66 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Auburn University Harbert.
Auburn University Harbert reported an average GMAT score of 580.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 153 and GRE Quantitative score of 154.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.33. Additionally, 12 students had prior work experience, with an average of 35 months of previous work experience - 2 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Auburn University Harbert
1
What is the Auburn University Harbert acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Auburn University Harbert is 38.46%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Auburn University Harbert?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Auburn University Harbert is 580.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Auburn University Harbert?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.33.
4
How can I get into Auburn University Harbert?
To increase your chances of getting into Auburn University Harbert, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.33, a GMAT score of false, and about 35 months of work experience.
