Arizona State University W.P. Carey: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Arizona State University W.P. Carey program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Arizona State University W.P. Carey including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Arizona State University W.P. Carey. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Arizona State University W.P. Carey has a total enrollment of 162 full-time students. The reported tuition is $48,400.00 per year. The program is 64.2% male and 35.8% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Arizona State University W.P. Carey are promising. 73.5% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 89.8% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $103,771.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is April 30.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Arizona State University W.P. Carey?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 4 years.
Out of the 136 applicants that were accepted to Arizona State University W.P. Carey, 162 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Arizona State University W.P. Carey.
Arizona State University W.P. Carey reported an average GMAT score of 860.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 155 and GRE Quantitative score of 155.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.53. Additionally, 71 students had prior work experience, with an average of 72 months of previous work experience - 6 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Arizona State University W.P. Carey
1
What is the Arizona State University W.P. Carey acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Arizona State University W.P. Carey is 31.05%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Arizona State University W.P. Carey?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Arizona State University W.P. Carey is 860.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Arizona State University W.P. Carey?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.53.
4
How can I get into Arizona State University W.P. Carey?
To increase your chances of getting into Arizona State University W.P. Carey, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.53, a GMAT score of false, and about 72 months of work experience.
