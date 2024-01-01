Belmont University Massey: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Belmont University Massey program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Belmont University Massey including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Belmont University Massey. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Belmont University Massey has a total enrollment of 31 full-time students. The reported tuition is $60,960.00 per year. The program is 61.3% male and 38.7% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Belmont University Massey are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is May 1.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Belmont University Massey?
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Belmont University Massey?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 6 years.
Out of the 49 applicants that were accepted to Belmont University Massey, 31 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Belmont University Massey.
Belmont University Massey reported an average GMAT score of 532.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.55. Additionally, 0 students had prior work experience, with an average of 0 months of previous work experience - 0 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Belmont University Massey
1
What is the Belmont University Massey acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Belmont University Massey is 85.96%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Belmont University Massey?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Belmont University Massey is 532.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Belmont University Massey?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.55.
4
How can I get into Belmont University Massey?
To increase your chances of getting into Belmont University Massey, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.55, a GMAT score of false, and about 0 months of work experience.
MBA Programs
Check out Our Guides to these MBA Programs:
Popular ProgramsHarvard University MBA Stanford University MBA Columbia University MBA University of Pennsylvania Wharton New York University Stern Northwestern University Kellogg Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan University of Chicago Booth Yale University MBA Duke University Fuqua
Other ProgramsBentley University MBA Berry College Campbell Binghamton University--SUNY MBA Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania MBA Boise State University MBA Boston College Carroll Boston University Questrom Bowling Green State University MBA Brandeis University MBA Brigham Young University Marriott