Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania MBA: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania MBA program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania MBA including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania MBA. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania MBA has a total enrollment of 27 full-time students. The reported tuition is $20,695.00 per year. The program is 52.0% male and 48.0% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania MBA are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is Rolling.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania MBA?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 2 years.
Out of the 50 applicants that were accepted to Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania MBA, 27 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania MBA.
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania MBA reported an average GMAT score of 559.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was N/A. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania MBA
1
What is the Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania MBA acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania MBA is 64.1%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania MBA?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania MBA is 559.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania MBA?
Admitted students had an average GPA of N/A.
4
How can I get into Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania MBA?
To increase your chances of getting into Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania MBA, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of N/A, a GMAT score of false, and about N/A months of work experience.
