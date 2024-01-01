Boston College Carroll: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Boston College Carroll program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Boston College Carroll including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Boston College Carroll. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Boston College Carroll has a total enrollment of 150 full-time students. The reported tuition is $53,250.00 per year. The program is 68.0% male and 32.0% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Boston College Carroll are promising. 63.9% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 82.0% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $115,640.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is April 14.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Boston College Carroll?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 5 years.
Out of the 188 applicants that were accepted to Boston College Carroll, 150 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Boston College Carroll.
Boston College Carroll reported an average GMAT score of 640.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 154 and GRE Quantitative score of 153.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.36. Additionally, 70 students had prior work experience, with an average of 53 months of previous work experience - 4 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Boston College Carroll
1
What is the Boston College Carroll acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Boston College Carroll is 57.49%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Boston College Carroll?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Boston College Carroll is 640.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Boston College Carroll?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.36.
4
How can I get into Boston College Carroll?
To increase your chances of getting into Boston College Carroll, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.36, a GMAT score of false, and about 53 months of work experience.
