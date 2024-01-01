Dartmouth College Tuck: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Dartmouth College Tuck program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Dartmouth College Tuck including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Dartmouth College Tuck. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Dartmouth College Tuck has a total enrollment of 575 full-time students. The reported tuition is $75,108.00 per year. The program is 57.2% male and 42.8% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Dartmouth College Tuck are promising. 84.7% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 92.8% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $139,046.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is March 30.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Dartmouth College Tuck?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 7 years.
Out of the 701 applicants that were accepted to Dartmouth College Tuck, 575 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Dartmouth College Tuck.
Dartmouth College Tuck reported an average GMAT score of 723.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.52. Additionally, 284 students had prior work experience, with an average of 64 months of previous work experience - 5 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Dartmouth College Tuck
1
What is the Dartmouth College Tuck acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Dartmouth College Tuck is 34.5%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Dartmouth College Tuck?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Dartmouth College Tuck is 723.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Dartmouth College Tuck?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.52.
4
How can I get into Dartmouth College Tuck?
To increase your chances of getting into Dartmouth College Tuck, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.52, a GMAT score of false, and about 64 months of work experience.
