Drexel University LeBow: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Drexel University LeBow program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Drexel University LeBow including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Drexel University LeBow. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Drexel University LeBow has a total enrollment of 29 full-time students. The reported tuition is $1,306.00 per year. The program is 58.6% male and 41.4% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Drexel University LeBow are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $85,033.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is September 1.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Drexel University LeBow?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 0 years.
Out of the 25 applicants that were accepted to Drexel University LeBow, 29 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Drexel University LeBow.
Drexel University LeBow reported an average GMAT score of 582.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.14. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Drexel University LeBow
1
What is the Drexel University LeBow acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Drexel University LeBow is 44.64%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Drexel University LeBow?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Drexel University LeBow is 582.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Drexel University LeBow?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.14.
4
How can I get into Drexel University LeBow?
To increase your chances of getting into Drexel University LeBow, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.14, a GMAT score of false, and about N/A months of work experience.
