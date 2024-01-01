Florida International University MBA: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Florida International University MBA program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Florida International University MBA including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Florida International University MBA. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Florida International University MBA has a total enrollment of 52 full-time students. The reported tuition is $47,000.00 per year. The program is 57.7% male and 42.3% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Florida International University MBA are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $48,333.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is July 1.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Florida International University MBA?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 4 years.
Out of the 93 applicants that were accepted to Florida International University MBA, 52 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Florida International University MBA.
Florida International University MBA reported an average GMAT score of 588.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 154 and GRE Quantitative score of 154.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.4. Additionally, 35 students had prior work experience, with an average of 40 months of previous work experience - 3 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Florida International University MBA
1
What is the Florida International University MBA acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Florida International University MBA is 54.39%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Florida International University MBA?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Florida International University MBA is 588.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Florida International University MBA?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.4.
4
How can I get into Florida International University MBA?
To increase your chances of getting into Florida International University MBA, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.4, a GMAT score of false, and about 40 months of work experience.
