Florida Gulf Coast University Lutgert: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Florida Gulf Coast University Lutgert program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Florida Gulf Coast University Lutgert including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Florida Gulf Coast University Lutgert. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Florida Gulf Coast University Lutgert has a total enrollment of 126 full-time students. The reported tuition is $46,824.00 per year. The program is 48.0% male and 51.0% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Florida Gulf Coast University Lutgert are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is May 1.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Florida Gulf Coast University Lutgert?
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Florida Gulf Coast University Lutgert?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 4 years.
Out of the 73 applicants that were accepted to Florida Gulf Coast University Lutgert, 126 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Florida Gulf Coast University Lutgert.
Florida Gulf Coast University Lutgert reported an average GMAT score of N/A for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was N/A. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Florida Gulf Coast University Lutgert
1
What is the Florida Gulf Coast University Lutgert acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Florida Gulf Coast University Lutgert is 61.34%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Florida Gulf Coast University Lutgert?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Florida Gulf Coast University Lutgert is N/A.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Florida Gulf Coast University Lutgert?
Admitted students had an average GPA of N/A.
4
How can I get into Florida Gulf Coast University Lutgert?
To increase your chances of getting into Florida Gulf Coast University Lutgert, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of N/A, a GMAT score of N/A, and about N/A months of work experience.
MBA Programs
Check out Our Guides to these MBA Programs:
Popular ProgramsHarvard University MBA Stanford University MBA Columbia University MBA University of Pennsylvania Wharton New York University Stern Northwestern University Kellogg Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan University of Chicago Booth Yale University MBA Duke University Fuqua
Other ProgramsFlorida International University MBA Florida Southern College MBA Florida State University MBA Fordham University Gabelli Francis Marion University MBA Georgetown University McDonough George Washington University MBA Georgia Institute of Technology Scheller Georgia Southern University MBA Georgia Southwestern State University MBA