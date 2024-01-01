Fordham University Gabelli: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Fordham University Gabelli program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Fordham University Gabelli including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Fordham University Gabelli. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Fordham University Gabelli has a total enrollment of 106 full-time students. The reported tuition is $100,750.00 per year. The program is 59.4% male and 40.6% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Fordham University Gabelli are promising. 48.9% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 64.4% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $90,465.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is May 29.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Fordham University Gabelli?
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Fordham University Gabelli?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 10 years.
Out of the 119 applicants that were accepted to Fordham University Gabelli, 106 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Fordham University Gabelli.
Fordham University Gabelli reported an average GMAT score of 657.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 153 and GRE Quantitative score of 152.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.23. Additionally, 53 students had prior work experience, with an average of 70 months of previous work experience - 5 years.
