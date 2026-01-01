Georgia State University - Graduate Programs: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Georgia State University - Graduate Programs program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Georgia State University - Graduate Programs including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Georgia State University - Graduate Programs. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Georgia State University - Graduate Programs has a total enrollment of full-time students. The reported tuition is $0.00 per year. The program is N/A% male and N/A% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Georgia State University - Graduate Programs are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is .
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Georgia State University - Graduate Programs?
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Georgia State University - Graduate Programs?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 0 years.
Out of the N/A applicants that were accepted to Georgia State University - Graduate Programs, decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a N/A% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Georgia State University - Graduate Programs.
Georgia State University - Graduate Programs reported an average GMAT score of N/A for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was N/A. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Georgia State University - Graduate Programs
1
What is the Georgia State University - Graduate Programs acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Georgia State University - Graduate Programs is N/A%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Georgia State University - Graduate Programs?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Georgia State University - Graduate Programs is N/A.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Georgia State University - Graduate Programs?
Admitted students had an average GPA of N/A.
4
How can I get into Georgia State University - Graduate Programs?
To increase your chances of getting into Georgia State University - Graduate Programs, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of N/A, a GMAT score of N/A, and about N/A months of work experience.
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