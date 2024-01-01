Marshall University Lewis: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Marshall University Lewis program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Marshall University Lewis including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Marshall University Lewis. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Marshall University Lewis has a total enrollment of 124 full-time students. The reported tuition is $1,126.00 per year. The program is 58.9% male and 41.1% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Marshall University Lewis are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is August 1.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Marshall University Lewis?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 0 years.
Out of the 30 applicants that were accepted to Marshall University Lewis, 124 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Marshall University Lewis.
Marshall University Lewis reported an average GMAT score of 703.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.18. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Marshall University Lewis
1
What is the Marshall University Lewis acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Marshall University Lewis is 100.0%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Marshall University Lewis?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Marshall University Lewis is 703.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Marshall University Lewis?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.18.
4
How can I get into Marshall University Lewis?
To increase your chances of getting into Marshall University Lewis, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.18, a GMAT score of false, and about N/A months of work experience.
