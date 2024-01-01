Montclair State University Feliciano: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Montclair State University Feliciano program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Montclair State University Feliciano including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Montclair State University Feliciano. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Montclair State University Feliciano has a total enrollment of 27 full-time students. The reported tuition is $865.00 per year. The program is 44.4% male and 55.6% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Montclair State University Feliciano are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is Rolling.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Montclair State University Feliciano?
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Montclair State University Feliciano?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 0 years.
Out of the 81 applicants that were accepted to Montclair State University Feliciano, 27 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Montclair State University Feliciano.
Montclair State University Feliciano reported an average GMAT score of N/A for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.34. Additionally, 16 students had prior work experience, with an average of 29 months of previous work experience - 2 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Montclair State University Feliciano
1
What is the Montclair State University Feliciano acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Montclair State University Feliciano is 90.0%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Montclair State University Feliciano?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Montclair State University Feliciano is N/A.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Montclair State University Feliciano?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.34.
4
How can I get into Montclair State University Feliciano?
To increase your chances of getting into Montclair State University Feliciano, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.34, a GMAT score of N/A, and about 29 months of work experience.
MBA Programs
Check out Our Guides to these MBA Programs:
Popular ProgramsHarvard University MBA Stanford University MBA Columbia University MBA University of Pennsylvania Wharton New York University Stern Northwestern University Kellogg Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan University of Chicago Booth Yale University MBA Duke University Fuqua
Other ProgramsMorehead State University MBA Morgan State University Graves Murray State University Bauernfeind Naval Postgraduate School MBA New Jersey Institute of Technology MBA New Mexico State University MBA New York Institute of Technology MBA New York University Stern Niagara University MBA Nicholls State University MBA