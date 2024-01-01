Northeastern University (School of Business) MBA: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Northeastern University (School of Business) MBA program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Northeastern University (School of Business) MBA including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Northeastern University (School of Business) MBA. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Northeastern University (School of Business) MBA has a total enrollment of 151 full-time students. The reported tuition is $90,200.00 per year. The program is 53.6% male and 46.4% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Northeastern University (School of Business) MBA are promising. 69.2% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 90.4% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $87,191.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is April 13.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Northeastern University (School of Business) MBA?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 9 years.
Out of the 134 applicants that were accepted to Northeastern University (School of Business) MBA, 151 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Northeastern University (School of Business) MBA.
Northeastern University (School of Business) MBA reported an average GMAT score of 621.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 153 and GRE Quantitative score of 149.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.27. Additionally, 50 students had prior work experience, with an average of 46 months of previous work experience - 3 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Northeastern University (School of Business) MBA
1
What is the Northeastern University (School of Business) MBA acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Northeastern University (School of Business) MBA is 32.52%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Northeastern University (School of Business) MBA?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Northeastern University (School of Business) MBA is 621.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Northeastern University (School of Business) MBA?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.27.
4
How can I get into Northeastern University (School of Business) MBA?
To increase your chances of getting into Northeastern University (School of Business) MBA, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.27, a GMAT score of false, and about 46 months of work experience.
